Blumhouse Invites My Bloody Valentine to Make a Return

There’s been a number of dormant horror franchises that’ve been revived in the past few years—your Alien, Halloween, Strangers, and so on. (Sorry, Jason.) Several of these have come courtesy of Blumhouse, and it’s now working to resurrect another old movie: My Bloody Valentine.

Per Bloody Disgusting, the horror studio is in the early stages of developing a new film. At the moment, this is the only piece of information about the film: it’s not clear if this’ll be another remake, or a legacy sequel to either of the previous versions. It’s also not known who’s behind it, or if original director George Mihalka will have any kind of involvement.

The original My Bloody Valentine released in 1981, and focuses on a group of young adults whose Valentine’s Day party takes a turn for the grim when a killer in mining gear starts picking them off. It landed a mixed reception at first, but in the decades since, has found a cult audience and made $US5.7 million worldwide. Lionsgate took to remaking it back in 2009, which was notably the first R-rated flick to get the 3D treatment. Like the remake overall, the 3D technology didn’t fully go over well with critics, though it ended up making $US100.7 million.

Valentine’s remake ended with a sequel tease that co-writer Todd Farmer and director Patrick Lussier intended to make. According to Farmer in 2020, the would-be follow up would’ve been a more psychological movie, and seen some of the survivors from the remake come back. But after the movie’s muted reception, Lionsgate said “no thanks,” and no studio’s touched the pseudo-franchise since. Fans gave the original movie a legacy sequel of its own last year with the Valentine Bluffs fan film set 40 years later and focused on a new killer taking up the miner mantle.

