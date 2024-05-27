The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Canva’s Keynote Is the Stuff of Nightmares

Only last week did I mention how boring tech conferences were; it seems Canva heard my prayers.

I complained about how I was over the boring, nothing conferences and needed some unhinged energy, it looks like the execs at Canva read Gizmodo Australia and have delivered the goods.

We briefly covered the Canva Create event last week but there wasn’t much consumer news, just a whole heap of enterprise tools and some AI features. Handy for those whose passion is graphic design but that is about it.

But there is one part of the Canva keynote that people cannot stop talking about: its musical breakdown.

At its Canva Create event, the Aussie graphic design brand had a little presentation for its attendees in LA. By presentation I mean nauseating rap/musical theatre troup-esq song about Canva’s new products.

The Canva Keynote Musical Production begins with a man in khaki and a shirt, in a hue that I presume is the Canva Blue, he skips around rapping “Canva Create, we’ve talked about a lot. Can we just take a minute to recap, recap, recap.”

Then goes on to recap, but wait there is more! About 20 seconds into this musical recap, a woman appears from the audience saying she is a “CIO from an enterprise, see” and talks about security.

I don’t want to spoil it because I will not do it the justice it deserves so just watch it and weep.

But as always, the internet had some lovely reactions which I now shall share with you all.

I second this motion!

Quick someone get the IP for Canva The Musical

Some have even asked to embrace the cringe!

Anyway, don’t forget: The future is bright with Canva Enterprise.

Image: Canva/NBC

