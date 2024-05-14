The Cheapest Google Pixel 8A Plans Include 50% off With Optus

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After being announced last week, the latest entry in Google’s ‘A’ series of budget devices is here. With the Pixel 8a, Google has taken the performance of the Pixel 8 and put it into a smaller and comparatively cheaper package.

In Gizmodo Australia’s recent review of the Google Pixel 8a, we were impressed by its brilliant camera quality, reliable processing power and solid battery life. However, its price means this handset is less of a budget option and more of an entry-level option.

“If you want the best money-to-performance option, you’ll likely want to pick up a Samsung Galaxy A55, which is competitively priced at $699. If you want the best premium-range device at the cheaper end, then it’s hard to look past the Google Pixel 8a.”

With that said, if you are keen on picking up the Google Pixel 8a for as cheap as possible, Optus is running a half-price offer for the handset. This 50 per cent offer is available across all of Optus’ 24- and 36-month mobile plans, along with both storage sizes for the handset.

If you do go for this discount deal, you’ll need to stay connected for the full contract length of whichever Optus plan you select. Otherwise, the discount will be forfeited and you’ll need to pay the full device cost. This Optus offer is available until June 30.

Here are the cheapest Google Pixel 8a plans in Australia, which includes Optus’ half-price offer.

Cheapest Google Pixel 8a (128GB) plans

36-month Pixel 8a (128GB) plans

24-month Pixel 8a (128GB) plans

Cheapest Google Pixel 8a (256GB) plans

36-month Pixel 8a (256GB) plans

24-month Pixel 8a (256GB) plans

Image: Google

Google Pixel 8a specs

Size : 152.1mm x 72.7mm x 8.9mm

: 152.1mm x 72.7mm x 8.9mm Weight : 188g

: 188g Display : 6.1-inch OLED (1080 x 2400, 120Hz), Corning Gorilla Glass 3

: 6.1-inch OLED (1080 x 2400, 120Hz), Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Processor : Google Tensor G3

: Google Tensor G3 Memory : 8GB LPDDR5x RAM

: 8GB LPDDR5x RAM Cameras : 64MP (Main), 13MP (Ultrawide), 13MP (Front)

: 64MP (Main), 13MP (Ultrawide), 13MP (Front) Battery : 4,492mAh

: 4,492mAh Storage : 128GB, 256GB

: 128GB, 256GB Resistance : IP67

: IP67 Colours: Bay blue (128GB only), Porcelain white (128GB only), Obsidian black

The Google Pixel 8a was released on Tuesday, May 14.

Here are the starting prices for each model:

Google Pixel 8a (128GB) : $849

: $849 Google Pixel 8a (256GB): $949

If you’re happy with your current mobile plan and would prefer to buy the handset outright, it’s available from the Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, and Harvey Norman.

Image: Google/Gizmodo Australia