Check Out Britain’s Version of the Hummer EV

Remember Callum Design, the slick British engineering startup that promised to revitalize classics like the Aston Martin Vanquish? Well now instead of recreating stunning British grand tourers, it’s back with a new model that couldn’t be more different. Called the Skye, it’s an all-electric off-roader created by ex-Jaguar designer Ian Callum.

The brains behind cars such as the Aston Martin DB9, the Jaguar F-Type and the stunning Jaguar C-X75 has left smooth asphalt behind in favor of rougher surfaces. As such, the new off-roader from Callum is an electric overlander that promises 170 miles of range, ultra-fast charging and zero to 60 mph in less than four seconds.

The Skye, named after the Scottish island, is the first bespoke car from the design agency, reports British outlet Autocar. It’s just gone on sale ahead of its official unveiling later this week, priced from $US100,000. As Autocar explains:

Prices for the production version range from £80,000 to £110,000 ($US100,000 – $US140,000), lining the off-road EV up against the similarly conceived Ariel Nomad, which is due to enter its second generation later this year, with an electric option set to follow. The Skye will be available in two guises: one tailored more towards off-road ability, the other for on-road dynamics. Callum hasn’t said how many it will make, but it will be an “exclusive” proposition.

When production of the car finally does begin, it will be roughly the same size as a Kia Rio, but with much more electric power under the frame. Callum is targeting a dual-motor setup, with power sent to all four wheels to aid off-road traction. There’ll also be two-door styling and a 50:50 weight distribution to help with handling, reports CarBuzz.

Looks a bit like a bow tie from up here.

Beyond those details, little is known about the Skye save for the way it looks, which is to say like a dune buggy from the future.

The svelte proportions of the Sky are covered in futuristic flourishes, like that wrap around rear window and the slick concave windscreen. Those angular doors are also a neat touch, and the front and rear overhangs have been seriously cut down to improve your chances off road.

From the top, you can also see how the cab of the car has been almost shrink-wrapped to minimize weight and size. As such, there are some serious fender flares over the front and rear wheels.