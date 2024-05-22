Cybertruck Thief Leads Police On World’s Silliest Car Chase

A Delaware man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly stole a Tesla Cybertruck and led state troopers on a short but silly car chase. Milford resident Corey Cohee is accused of stealing the stainless steel electric pickup truck from a home in Lincoln, Delaware. What a goober.

Just after 8 a.m. on May 18, Delaware State Troopers responded to a report of a stolen car. The missing auto was a 2024 Cybertruck with New Jersey temp tags taken from a private residence, according to a statement from the Delaware State Police. Investigators used the Cybertruck’s onboard tracking system to locate it on a dirt path not too far away. A driver was inside the car when it was located, but before troopers could approach him, he fled the area. Smart move, Cohee. Smart move.

Corey Cohee

Police say that the suspect in the Cybertruck disregarded all police signals to pull over, and he ended up leading troopers on a short chase. Soon after the chase started, Cohee realized he was had and gave up. From there, he was taken into custody without incident and sent to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $US4,002 secured bond.

The 41-year-old was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony disregarding a police officer signal, criminal trespassing and failure to have a license in possession.

Listen, I’m not expert car thief or anything, but if I was really hankering to steal a car, I wouldn’t take one of the most recognizable ones on the road with a tracking device built in. I don’t know, That’s just me.