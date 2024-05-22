Deadpool & Wolverine’s R Rating Means ‘Anything and Everything’ Is Possible

Tickets are now on sale for the summer’s most anticipated movie and its stars aren’t saying anything about it. Deadpool & Wolverine is out July 26 and, to promote the fact tickets are available, stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds did a new interview and released some new footage, none of which spoils anything, but is entertaining and interesting nevertheless.

In an extended interview with Fandango, the stars, along with director Shawn Levy, talked about Jackman returning as Wolverine, cameo rumors, Taylor Swift, and more. Reynolds was also asked about Disney allowing them to make the film R-rated, a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He didn’t get into the minutiae of that process but he made a very strong point. “It allowed us a lot of freedom,” Reynolds said. “Not exploiting the R-rating just to do R-rated stuff, but it really allowing us to do anything and everything in a world where anything and everything is possible.”

Case in point? Here’s the new, official plot synopsis for the film direct from Disney:

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

That’s both very un-Disney and very, very Deadpool. To continue, here’s a new promo for the film which is mostly old footage, but ends on a new beat that certainly tiptoes on that R-rated line.

Deadpool & Wolverine | Tickets On Sale Now | In Theaters July 26 Deadpool & Wolverine | Tickets On Sale Now | In Theaters July 26

The duo also released this fun little bit about the tickets being on sale.

Deadpool & Wolverine | Get Tickets Now | In Theaters July 26 Deadpool & Wolverine | Get Tickets Now | In Theaters July 26

And, finally, here’s the full Fandango interview, including a very fun bit where the trio is asked about specific X-Men cameos and have to not react.

The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Cast Give Us Their Best Poker Face Over Cameo Speculations The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Cast Give Us Their Best Poker Face Over Cameo Speculations

As is very evident by all this content, tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine are on sale now. It opens July 26. Here’s a cool new poster too.

Image: Marvel Studios

