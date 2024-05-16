Donnie Yen Is Getting the Next John Wick Spinoff Film

Donnie Yen’s character Caine was at the center of John Wick: Chapter 4’s end credit scene and now we know that’s exactly where the franchise will continue.

Lionsgate just announced it’s developing a John Wick spinoff starring Yen’s character with the hopes to film in Hong Kong in 2025. There are no plot details yet but it will be set after the events of Chapter 4 and Robert Askins, who worked on The Umbrella Academy and The Son, is writing the script

“Working on John Wick: Chapter 4 was an extraordinary experience,” Yen said in a press release. “The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, [producers] Chad [Stahelski], Basil [Iwanyk], and Erica [Lee] push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role.”

Caine was introduced in the 2023 hit as another member of the assassin secret society the High Table which Keanu Reeves’ John Wick was famously a part of. The film ended with him being freed of that obligation and then, in the end credits, attempting to reunite with his daughter while also maybe being assassinated by the daughter of one of his victims. Read all about that here.

“From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in John Wick: Chapter 4, he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an indelible mark and had fans asking for more,” Adam Fogelson, head of Lionsgate, said. “The John Wick universe that Chad, Basil, Erica, and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we’re excited to have one of the world’s biggest superstars on board to continue this journey.”

Next up for the John Wick franchise is Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as a vengeful dancer and directed by Len Wiseman. It’s scheduled for release June 6, 2025.

