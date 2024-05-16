Dune: Prophecy’s Haunting First Trailer Plays God With the Universe

It was only just recently that we started hearing about Warner Bros.’ plans for Dune: Prophecy, the mysterious streaming series prequel inspired by the events of Sisterhood of Dune. But out of nowhere, we’ve just got a thunderous first look at its take on Dune’s world.

Today HBO lifted the lid on Dune: Prophecy, which is set about 10,000 years before the events of the primary Dune novels (and Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptations of those books), following two sisters of House Harkonnen as they find themselves fighting the future by establishing the mysterious sect that will go on to shape the fate of the galaxy for generations to come: the Bene Gesserit.

Dune: Prophecy | Official Teaser | Max Dune: Prophecy | Official Teaser | Max

The six-episode miniseries begins streaming on Max this fall.

