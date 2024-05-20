Dyson’s New Supersonic Hairdryer Has Changed My Life (and Hair)

Dyson’s new hairdryer, the Supersonic Nural asks the question you’ve never thought about until now, “What if my hairdryer was smart?”.

In March, Dyson released the Supersonic Nural which comes with a new smart sensor that detects a person’s scalp and adjusts the head accordingly so it doesn’t damage your hair.

I was very much excited to get my hot little hands on this hair dryer and let me tell you, it did not disappoint.

Super smart

What makes this hairdryer different from the normal, run-of-the-mill Supersonic hair dryer? It’s smart. Duh. As you turn on the smart sensor, you are promised 55 degrees Celsius of heat, no matter how far or close you are to the scalp.

To activate this mode, look to the control pad, it has the usual speed and heat dials but at the top, there is a new special button that switches on the ‘smart scalp mode’. To make it super techy and futuristic, the control pad is transparent and you can see the microchips and tech in the hair dryer, cool!

When you press the button, the lights on the transparent control pad change from red to orange to show you the smart sensor is ready to work. As the hairdryer moves closer to your scalp the light transitions from yellow, to red.

This hair dryer is good, in fact, I already knew it was going to be good because it’s a Dyson hair dryer. But I haven’t had a Dyson to play with for long periods of time. And I get now why my friends are constantly screaming at me: “ATHINA, YOU NEED TO GET A DYSON!!!”

When you use the Dyson smart sensor mode on wet hair it takes roughly 6-8 minutes to dry your hair properly.

If you’re using any of the tools, then it takes a bit longer. I’m a bit of a messy gal (and constantly in a rush) so I always opt for the tool-less drying mode.

Comparing that to my normal hair dryer, it’s roughly the same amount of time, however, your hair doesn’t feel like it’s been fried, it feels light and fluffy. This is a winning factor for me, if a hairdryer can use a good amount of heat on my hair, dries quickly and my hair doesn’t feel like it’s been in a sunbed then we are hot to go.

Image: Athina Mallis/Gizmodo Australia

Another new feature for Dyson’s hair dryer range is a new diffuser for wavy/curly hair (and the usual tools). This diffuser is a what they’ve named the ‘dome’ and has been completely redesigned to give you better curls.

As someone who has moderately wavy hair, I’ve been on a bit of a hair journey for the past 6 months trying to heal it after constantly bleaching the crap out of it and straightening it throughout the 2010s.

A normal diffuser is fine, I have no qualms with it, except for the fact it takes so long to dry your hair (patience is an in-progress virtue for me).

This new diffuser from Dyson is meant to accentuate your curls and waves, in ‘diffuse mode’ and in ‘dome mode’ gives you more elongated waves.

The best thing about this dryer is that it knows which attachment you have, so when you pop in the new dome diffuser, the hairdryer switches to the ‘dome mode’ and when you put the pronged diffuser in the dome, it goes into ‘diffuse mode’.

See me below in a timelapse of using the ‘diffuse mode’. It took a while for me to dry my hair, but diffusing, like I said, is a long, process but all art takes time, right?

I was really impressed with the diffuser, while my hair was a bit too fluffy I was mightily impressed with how accentuated my waves were, especially with the less wavey-style hair I have.

While reviewing the hair dryer, I got my hair done professionally and annoyingly my hair dropped (IYKYK). To fix it, I popped out the Dyson Supersonic Nural, put in the dome and zshooshed my hair, fixing the issue and reviving my hair (and didn’t have a hair-related breakdown!).

Super pricey

We all know Dyson’s products aren’t cheap, but somehow we still run to the shops and buy them because they’re good.

To get the Dyson Supersonic Nural, it’ll cost you $749, which isn’t as expensive as the Dyson Airwrap but still, it’s a pretty penny to drop for a smart hair dryer.

IMO, it’s an investment hair dryer, you know it will be good, it won’t damage your hair and it’ll last for years and years.

If the price is the only factor stopping you from buying the Supersonic Nural, then I suggest waiting for a sale and get the usual $100-$200 off the price.

The Verdict: Should I buy the Dyson Supersonic Nural?

Absolutely, you should, if you don’t already have a Dyson hairdryer, get this one. You’re paying a bit extra for the smart sensor but it’s worth it. My hair didn’t feel like tumbleweeds after drying it, a win for blondes everywhere! If you get this your hair will thank you and so will James Dyson.

The Dyson Supersonic Nural is $749.

Buy it at Dyson | The Good Guys | Mecca

Image: Athina Mallis/Gizmodo Australia