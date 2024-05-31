All the Electric Cars That Have Had Discounts or Price Drops in Australia

Electric car discounts are coming left, right and centre – some in the forms of limited-time offers, and some being corrections to entry pricing. Just today, Ford announced new pricing for its Mustang Mach-E EV, and over the past two months, EV companies have been eager to get price drops in ahead of the financial year’s end – and there might just be an EV discount for you.

We’re going to be going through every electric car discount currently available to Australian buyers. Keep in mind that stock may be limited, availability and pricing in your state may vary, and that many of these discounts are only available for a limited time. On-road costs will also typically apply, though we’re mostly going to be talking about MSRP below.

Every electric car discounted or price dropped in Australia

The Polestar 2 (2024)

The Polestar 2 has one of the more attractive discounts to consider as of late, with the ‘Long Range Single Motor’ variant being the longest-range electric car currently available in Australia. Discounts from Polestar are available until June 9, 2024, and if you buy a ‘PureSpec’ option, which is a model without any extras, you can save even more money. Here are the discounts:

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor: $62,400 with $5,000 off, $57,400 as PureSpec (normally MSRP $67,400).

with $5,000 off, as PureSpec (normally MSRP $67,400). Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor: $63,990 with $7,500 off, $58,990 as PureSpec (normally MSRP $71,400).

with $7,500 off, as PureSpec (normally MSRP $71,400). Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor: $66,400 with $10,000 off, $61,400 as PureSpec (normally MSRP $76,400).

with $10,000 off, as PureSpec (normally MSRP $76,400). Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor with Performance Pack: $75,400 with $10,000 off, no PureSpec option (normally MSRP $85,400).

You can read our review of the Polestar 2 here, or read more about the discounts here.

The GWM Ora

Now Australia’s cheapest EV by way of these discounts, the GWM Ora EV got a discount earlier this year as part of a limited-time deal. Now, the discounts are full price drops, solidifying the entry-level Ora below options from competitors MG and BYD, and unifying MSRP across Australia’s states. Here are the prices:

GWM Ora: $35,990 (was $40,606/ACT pricing prior)

(was $40,606/ACT pricing prior) GWM Ora Extended Range: $40,990 (was $46,606/ACT pricing prior)

(was $46,606/ACT pricing prior) GWM Ora Ultra: $43,990 (was $49,606/ACT pricing prior)

(was $49,606/ACT pricing prior) GWM Ora GT: $46,990 (was $52,606/ACT pricing prior).

You can read more about the GWM Ora here.

The Renault Megane E-Tech

One of the newer cars on this list, the Renault Megane E-Tech had its price slashed to $54,990 in May (was $64,900). The discount is set to run until June 30, and for what features the car comes with, it’s definitely a price worth considering.

You can read our review of the Renault Megane E-Tech here, or read more about the discount here.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E

Effective from June, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is getting updated pricing in Australia.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Select will now cost $64,990 (was $72,990)

(was $72,990) Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium will now cost $79,990 (was $86,990

(was $86,990 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT will now cost $97,990 (was $104,990).

You can read our review of the Ford Mustang Mach-E here.

The Tesla Model 3 (2024)

The new Tesla Model 3 has been subject to three separate price cuts since the start of April, and although these price drops aren’t necessarily “discounts”, Teslas have a long history of having their prices cut and hiked in Australia. The latest cuts, however, have been particularly dramatic. Here are the discounts:

Tesla Model 3 RWD: $54,900 (was $58,900 in April, and $61,900 prior)

(was $58,900 in April, and $61,900 prior) Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD: $64,900 (was $67,900 in late April, $70,900 in early April, and $71,900 prior)

(was $67,900 in late April, $70,900 in early April, and $71,900 prior) Tesla Model 3 Performance: No price cut (not in Australia yet).

You can read our review of the Tesla Model 3 here, or read more about the discounts here.

The Tesla Model Y

Same as the Tesla Model 3, the Model Y has also received sporadic price cuts since April. Here are the discounts:

Tesla Model Y RWD: $55,900 (was $60,900 in late April, $63,900 in early April, and $65,400 prior)

(was $60,900 in late April, $63,900 in early April, and $65,400 prior) Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD: $69,900 (was $72,900 in early April, and $78,400 prior)

(was $72,900 in early April, and $78,400 prior) Tesla Model Y Performance: $82,900 (was $91,400 prior).

You can read our review of the Tesla Model Y here, our review of the Performance variant here, or read more about the discounts here.

The BYD Atto 3

BYD’s discount on demo stock of the Atto 3 SUV wraps up today, with the price of the Extended Range model dropping to $45,990 – or $47,990 in WA (was $51,011). Standard range models were not discounted.

You can read our review of the BYD Atto 3 here, or read more about the discount here.

The MG4

After a brief price rise for some models, the MG4’s price was corrected country-wide in Australia, with prices coming down across the range, excluding the XPower AWD performance variant. The MG4 was Gizmodo Australia’s Top EV of the Year in 2023, particularly for its affordability. Here are the discounts:

MG4 Excite 51: $39,990 (was $41,290)

(was $41,290) MG4 Excite: $44,990 (was $46,990)

(was $46,990) MG4 Essence: $46,990 (was $47,990)

(was $47,990) MG4 Essence Long Range: $52,990 (was $55,990)

(was $55,990) MG4 XPower: $59,990 (no change).

You can read our review of the MG4 Essence Long Range here, our review of the MG4 XPower here, or read about the discounts here.

The MG ZS EV

Similarly to the MG4, the ZS EV had its prices corrected earlier this year. Here are the price drops:

MG ZS EV Excite: $39,990 (was $44,990)

(was $44,990) MG ZS EV Essence: $42,990 (was $49,990)

(was $49,990) MG ZS EV Long Range: $46,990 (was $51,990)

You can read our review of the MG ZS EV Essence here, or read more about the discounts here.

The Nissan leaf

An EV that feels overpriced and underspec, the Nissan Leaf received a dramatic price discount across both trims in May. Both discounts are set to end at the end of May, though we’re still listing it here to note that 1) the Leaf was finally at a price that made sense, and 2) the price drop may continue. Here are the discounts:

Nissan Leaf: $39,990 (was $50,990)

(was $50,990) Nissan Leaf e+: $49,990 (was $61,490).

You can read our review of the Nissan leaf here, or read more about the discounts here.

The Peugeot E-2008

Peugeot’s E-2008 was discounted in early May, and saw one of the most dramatic price cuts of all the cars of this list, with $25,000 slashed off the MSRP. However, Peugeot now says the car has been sold out. The car would start at $39,990 with the price cut, with an MSRP of $59,990, and the discount period was set to run until June 30.

