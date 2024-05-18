Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Will Bring Its Dead-Eyed Horrors to December 2025

Video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s proved unstoppable at both the box office and on Peacock, and its follow-up hopes to repeat that success when it arrives December 5, 2025. The release date for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is the biggest calendar addition for a slew of upcoming Universal Blumhouse releases, including another robot-gone-wild sequel: M3GAN 2.0.

According to Variety there’s no word on which cast members will return for Freddy’s 2, but there is a suitably ominous tag line: “Anyone can survive five nights. This time, there will be no second chances.” Those animatronics were already plenty terrifying, so take your guesses as to what that means. There are also no plot details for M3GAN 2.0, but fans will have to wait a little longer to see their bestie back in action, as the film is shifting to June 27, 2025 (previously it was dated May 16, 2025). It takes the place of Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone 2, which is moving off that summer date to a more Halloween-y release on October 17, 2027. The Grabber no doubt approves.

Universal also shared dates for two Blumhouse movies whose plots are a mystery at the moment: The Woman in the Yard (March 28, 2025), directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Black Adam); and the latest from Freaky’s Christopher Landon, Drop (April 11, 2025).

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.