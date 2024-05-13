Ford’s New Electric Car Patent Is a Weird Frunk Mod

Ford’s just filed a patent for the darndest thing – a display under the bonnet of an electric car.

Gutted of the engine, electric cars often have a lot of space to play with under the bonnet. Ford leans in on this with quite deep ‘frunks’, which are basically storage compartments under the bonnet in lieu of any essential gear. Tesla has been incorporating them for years, and obviously, performance cars that have mid-engine designs take advantage of their frunks.

Well, Ford’s really pushing the needle. What if it had a screen? It’s an eternal question that multi-billion dollar companies can’t help but ask themselves from time to time. Truly no executive will be happy until every corner of our lives has an LCD display in it.

But I digress. Today’s goofyness brought to our attention via Motor Authority, is a gigantic screen that appears when you open your frunk.

Screenshot: United States Patent and Trademark Office

Filed under patent number 2023/0391267, it’s exactly what it says on the tin – a big ol’ screen that comes out when you open the front. No doubt the display wouldn’t be accessible while the Ford is moving (it’d cover the entire windshield), so you can immediately forget about putting profanities on the screen and opening the frunk up in bumper-to-bumper traffic. The display could either be entirely self-contained or take a projector form and is intended for work and entertainment purposes.

The vehicle in the patent appears to be a Ford F150 Lightning, Ford’s gigantic electric ute. No news on it coming to Australia at the moment, but it can fit 400 litres in the frunk – ample room for a screen. Heck, chuck a PS5 in there.

It’s not the first time that Ford’s gotten a bit weird with the frunk. In November 2021, it filed a patent for a table and stereo system, and in December 2023, the company patented a cool-seeming storage solution.

Patents aside, Ford’s just weird with its frunks. Here’s the weirdest press photo I’ve ever seen, courtesy of the Blue Oval. That poor Mustang Mach-E.

I can only hope the goofyness continues with frunks.

Image:makeuseof/ Motor Authority