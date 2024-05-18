Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Chaotically Wows Cannes

Reactions for Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis have begun to hit the internet and they are as all over the place as the film itself seems to be. Megalopolis is a sci-fi love story between architect Cesar (Adam Driver) and socialite Julia (Nathalie Emmanuel), who become caught up in the plans that Julia’s powerful father Frank (Giancarlo Esposito) has for New York City.

Megalopolis premiered at Cannes to wide ranging reviews with critics feeling inspired by Coppola’s ambitious undertaking… or bored by the sheer length of it. Check out the thoughts out of the film festival below:

MEGALOPOLIS: first hour was a disaster, an endearing disaster but still poor. Then the second hour hit; I totally bought in. Much doesn’t work in Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project, but its visual language is sharp. And there’s one scene involving a mix that hits. #Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/Fsidxa9YHJ — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) May 16, 2024

Megalopolis: the silliness is a feature, not a bug! a garish, epic, & utterly singular $120 million self-portrait that’s also a fable about the fall of ancient Rome & a plea to save our civilization (and its cinema) from itself. big fan.



my #cannes review https://t.co/fA6Wy3kiJN pic.twitter.com/VWEQCmNjh4 — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 16, 2024

You can tell Francis Ford Coppola thinks a lot about the Roman Empire because its influence is all over the mega failure that is MEGALOPOLIS. Themes of time, history, legacy, civilization, technology, politics, the media & economics are all touched upon in this golden sun-baked,… pic.twitter.com/QhpMkrn6vb — Matt Neglia @Cannes (@NextBestPicture) May 16, 2024

MEGALOPOLIS is truly insufferable on so many levels. You can tell that this has been forty years in the making and not in a good way by any means. Far past its sell by date right out of the gate. Aubrey Plaza is unsurprisingly the only redeeming quality #Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/OiE9ox1xYQ — yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) May 16, 2024

I thrilled to MEGALOPOLIS in all its overstuffed, crazy ambition. Only an uncharitable viewer would call it a catastrophe. It’s definitely not boring. https://t.co/B6Wjvztg9g — Joshua Rothkopf (@joshrothkopf) May 16, 2024

MEGALOPOLIS feels like a movie that took decades to make because it has decades worth of ideas within it. A convoluted mediation on the pains of art and commerce, the longing for creativity and the legacies left behind. Coppola throws it all on the screen. Best to wash over you. pic.twitter.com/05xyySE2dU — Josh Parham @ Cannes (@JRParham) May 16, 2024

“The gates of #Megalopolis are open and the world will never be the same” – Part fever dream, part excercise in indulgence, not since BABYLON has such bonkers boldness been birthed, here reared without any pesky studio help. A cri de Cœur about a dying empire, the death rattle of… pic.twitter.com/IybbYLtORz — Jason Gorber (@filmfest_ca) May 16, 2024

Francis Ford Coppola’s MEGALOPOLIS is a chaotic, psychedelic fever dream that makes the stories from set undoubtable. I love seeing directors run with an idea but the result in this instance is a film so beyond comprehension that it cannot even begin to be unpacked. #Cannes2034 pic.twitter.com/OaLdJUjwCs — Billie Melissa (@billiemelissa_) May 16, 2024

MEGALOPOLIS: Fiasco Ford Coppola pic.twitter.com/ZkGbvdqhuG — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 16, 2024

I am lost for words with Megalopolis. If Coppola is happy with it then I guess that’s something? 🤨🤷🏼‍♂️

I left it feeling totally discombobulated and bewildered by it. How does a 120M movie look this cheap?

I honestly don’t know how I’m supposed to review this film cause I’m not… pic.twitter.com/DhV1L9aGRo — Luke Hearfield @ Cannes 🎥🇫🇷 (@LukeHearfield) May 16, 2024

MEGALOPOLIS: one of the most baffling and creative films ever made, incoherent yet truly exhilarating. Like a Syfy channel philosophical fable mixed with ‘90s soap opera antics, Roman history and old Hollywood glamour. There’s never been anything like it, I adored it #Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/2wph1wrScp — FilmLand Empire (@FilmLandEmpire) May 16, 2024

