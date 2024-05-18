Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Chaotically Wows Cannes

Reactions for Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis have begun to hit the internet and they are as all over the place as the film itself seems to be. Megalopolis is a sci-fi love story between architect Cesar (Adam Driver) and socialite Julia (Nathalie Emmanuel), who become caught up in the plans that Julia’s powerful father Frank (Giancarlo Esposito) has for New York City.
Megalopolis premiered at Cannes to wide ranging reviews with critics feeling inspired by Coppola’s ambitious undertaking… or bored by the sheer length of it. Check out the thoughts out of the film festival below:
