Godzilla x Kong’s Follow Up is a-Go, and Shang-Chi’s David Callaham is Writing It

It’s been over a month since Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire came out, and once the credits rolled, discussion pivoted to what was coming next. Were Warner Bros. and Legendary going to split the two monsters off into their own isolated adventures, or would they do another straight crossover?

Per the Hollywood Reporter, the two studios have given a green light to the next MonsterVerse movie. Notably, it’s only been described as a successor to New Empire, and isn’t explicitly called Godzilla x Kong 3. Right now, the film’s being penned by David Callaham, who’s previously helmed Marvel films like Shang-Chi and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He also wrote the early draft for Godzilla’s 2014 reboot—a reboot which, fun fact, will be a decade old next week on the 16th.

As for who’s in the director’s seat, that’s currently the big question. THR notes that Adam Wingard, who directed New Empire and Godzilla vs. Kong, currently doesn’t have a deal in place. He’s set to direct an original movie called Onslaught for A24 later this year, but it’s anyone’s guess if he’ll come back to direct another of these films. (Wingard’s still working on a Face/Off sequel and a Thundercats movie, both of which he’s meant to also direct, at least at time of writing.) If he’s backed up on other projects, then Legendary will likely move on to someone else: New Empire’s made around $US555 million in the month and change it’s been out, and is both the second highest-grossing 2024 movie thus far and the highest-grossing Godzilla flick ever. Keeping the franchise’s momentum going seems to be the primary goal via more movies, plus the Monarch TV show and whatever spins out of that.

