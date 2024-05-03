Good News, Everyone: Futurama’s First Art Book Is Finally on the Way

While fans of Futurama—who’ve learned to be very patient and eternally hopeful—await the show’s next season, premiering July 29 on Hulu, here’s a fun nugget to chew on: The Art of Futurama, an art book timed to the show’s 25th anniversary, is on the way. The book’s not arriving until October, but a first look did drop today; feast your eyes, or eye, as the case may be!

Futurama’s 10-episode 12th season begins July 29 on Hulu; it’ll be a weekly rollout, not a binge release (if you must binge, an urge the hapless Philip J. Fry himself certainly understands, all the other seasons are up on Hulu now). It will also arrive at some point internationally on Disney+. And there are two more confirmed seasons on the way after this one!

Here’s what we know so far about season 12, courtesy of Hulu: “On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, AI friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true five million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela’s fateful, time-twisted romance.”

Here are images, first shared at the Hollywood Reporter (go to that link to see the trade’s full preview gallery), from The Art of Futurama by creator Matt Groening, with an introduction by executive producer David X. Cohen and a foreword by executive producer Claudia Katz. It’s out October 8.

The cover

Image: Abrams ComicArts

Bender concept art

Concept art of Dr. Zoidberg, Professor Farnsworth, and Nibbler