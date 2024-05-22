Older Pixel Owners Rejoice, You Can Now Use This AI Feature

One of the best things about the Pixel 8 Pro flagship phone is the Google AI photo editing features like magic eraser and sky suggestions but sadly its only been for the Pixel 8 series, until now.

Everyone with Google Photos (yes even Apple iPhone users) will be able to access AI tools including, magic eraser, unblur, sky suggestions, colour pop, HDR, portrait blur, portrait light, cinematic photos, styles in collage editor and video effects.

Magic Eraser and its AI cousins on the Pixel 8 were some of our favourite features (and still are) in the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 8a, for that matter.

This announcement comes one week after Google I/O, where the search engine giant showed off a shedload of AI features, which include Google Photos updates like Ask AI, where you can ask Gemini questions about your photos such as “show me photos of the beach” or even more complex questions like “show me photos of my child’s swimming progress.”

Magic Eraser detects distractions in your photos, like photobombers or power lines, so you can remove them in just a few taps. You can also circle or brush other things you want to erase and Magic Eraser will make them disappear. Camouflage in Magic Eraser can change the colour of objects in your photo to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo — putting the focus on what matters.

9to5Google reported all Google Photos for Android and iOS users will get 10 Magic Editor library saves per month. To get more saves unfortunately you need to pay up and be a Google One Premium member or have a Google Pixel phone.

This rollout will happen over the coming months so if you haven’t seen any changes yet, be patient, young padawan.

Image: Google