Google’s I/O Is Nearing, So Put this Date in Your G Cal

Google has confirmed that its mid-year event, Google I/O 2024 is back in a couple of months. The developer-focused conference is likely to explore the company’s new budget phone, Android 15, and maybe some other tech goodies Google might have in store.

Google is not the only big tech company that holds a developer-focused event. In the middle of the year, Apple usually holds its WWDC event (World Wide Developer Conference), where it focuses on the next version of iOS, and wheels out a new piece of tech. Last year, the headliner was the Vision Pro, for example, but the new M2 Ultra chip and a new MacBook Pro were also in attendance, mostly behind new iOS and MacOS updates.

Google’s I/O event, while also developer-focused, is usually a bit more chill.

The countdown to #GoogleIO is here! ⏳



Tune in May 14 for our latest updates and demos → https://t.co/dkRkJ7ldvi pic.twitter.com/NH2sq4diqu — Google (@Google) March 14, 2024

When is Google I/O 2024?

Google I/O 2024 is currently scheduled for May 14 in the United States, so for Aussies It’ll take place overnight, which means we’ll have all the announcements ready for you in the morning on May 15. Remember last year when we had to do a puzzle for Google to reveal the I/O date? Good times.

What will Google reveal at I/O 2024?

At Google I/O 2024, don’t expect its flagship Pixel phones to be unveiled. Google typically keeps its next-generation phones for its October event, so don’t expect the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro to show up. Instead, because it’s a software-heavy event, stuff like AI and Android typically take centre-stage, while the tech brought along usually includes stuff from the sidelines, like Google’s ‘A’ series device for the year, and maybe some accessories.

Android 15

No doubt Android 15 will be centre-stage in May. The new operating system will likely bring UI improvements and new features, but the specifics of which are yet to be announced. Android Authority reports that new in-app camera controls, a notification cooldown feature, a sensitive notifications feature, and lock screen widgets may be coming.

The Google Pixel 8a

Google typically reveals the budget ‘A’ device at I/O in the middle of the year, functioning as a cheaper alternative to the flagship devices unveiled at the event in October. This year, the Pixel 8a will more than likely take to the stage – the phone has already been confirmed, anyway.

Pixel Tablet

With I/O being a focus for other products than the flagship Pixel phone, rumours of the Pixel Tablet will be relaunching. Punters at Yanko Design speculate that the tablet will have a new dock where the speaker will no longer be included. Images of the redesigned tablet can be seen here.

AI stuff

Google’s been going hard on AI features over the past year, and it made up quite a big part of I/O 2023. We’ll likely get more of this at I/O 2024.

Pixel Fold 2

In previous years, Google has revealed the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet at I/O, and we’re fully expecting there to be another piece of tech on stage alongside the Pixel 8a. It may be the Pixel Fold 2, which has leaked, and we’re hopeful this one will come to Australia. A new pair of Pixel buds would be welcome, with the Pro unveiled in 2022.

VR/AR

This year we saw Apple release its Apple Vision Pro but will Google release its own VR/AR headset? Google has confirmed it is collaborating with Samsung and Qualcomm on a mixed-reality headset but whether that’s long-term or short-term is anyone’s bet. It would be great to see Google release something this year, but only time will tell.

Where is Google I/O held?

The developers conference is held in Mountain View, California. Google’s suite of executives like Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO is set to take the stage and reveal the company’s latest developments and offerings.

What other Google events can we expect this year?

Google has two major events in a year, the first is the I/O event in May and the second is their Made by Google event in October. The Made by Google event is where it will release its new flagship phone the Pixel 9, its smartwatch, the Pixel Watch and other goodies like Pixel Buds.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

This article has been updated since it was last published.