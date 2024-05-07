Google Pixel 8a First Look: A Budget Phone with All The Basics

You officially know everything there is to know about the Pixel 8a—and this time, it’s not based on rumors! Google revealed the details behind its next mid-tier smartphone, the $US500 Pixel 8a. It features plenty of bells and whistles you’ve seen before, including the Tensor G3 CPU and Google’s very own camera algorithms.

Now, take a look at the Pixel 8a. I went hands-on with the device at Google HQ. Here are my first impressions of Google’s mid-range release. It’s practically everything you could want in an affordable smartphone, provided what you want comes directly from Google.

Pixel 8a: In colors!



Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

There are four colors for this year’s Pixel 8a, two more fun than the other. They are, in order, as seen here: Porcelain, Obsidian, Bay, and Aloe.

Is that… Bay?

Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

I confirmed with Google that Bay is the same blue as the Pixel 8 Pro.

Meet Aloe



Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Google has been especially on the money with its colorway choices for its smartphones these last few generations, though I am a little miffed I missed out on the Mint Pixel 8, which launched months after the original lineup. For those hoping for a second chance, there’s always the Pixel 8a in Aloe, which looks so much more vibrantly green in person.

Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

The Pixel 8a runs on a Google Tensor G3 CPU and 3GB of RAM. It’s available in 128GB and 256GB configurations. Its 4,992 mAh battery promises up to 24 hours of battery life on a charge. All of this is wrapped up in a chassis that is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance.

It charges like any other

Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Here’s a look at the bottom of the Pixel 8a, complete with its stereo speakers and USB-C charging port. This phone also has Qi wireless charging, which is a nice offering at this price point.

Affordable and small

Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

The Pixel 8a has a 6.1-inch display, making it smaller on the smartphone scale. It’s almost the same size as the Pixel 8. The point here is if you’re looking for a small, affordable phone with flagship-like trimmings, the Pixel 8a has it.

Screen material

Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

The Actua display on the Pixel 8a is made of glass, which differs from the Pixel 8’s P-OLED. The glass makes the Pixel 8a feel like a sturdy device—you can’t “push” it—and might explain the .2-ounce additional heft over the Pixel 8.

Software promises

Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Sadly, the Pixel 8a I pawed at did not have the latest software configurations, including Circle to Search, which I hoped to show off in a well-timed photo. Everything else was there: Android 14, the application drawer, and all the default apps.

The Pixel 8a also carries the same promises as the rest of the Google phone lineup: seven years of software, security, and feature drop updates.

Camera details

Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Ready for the camera specs? The Pixel 8a’s primary camera is a 64-MP wide-angle lens with an 80-degree field-of-view (FoV) and f/1.89 aperture. The secondary camera is a 13-MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FoV, while the front camera is a 13-MP sensor with a 96.5-degree FoV.

The Pixel 8a can shoot 4K video at up to 60 frames per second and offers access to many of Google’s AI tricks, including Magic Editor, Best Take, and Magic Eraser. It has a long exposure mode, digital zoom up to 5x, and Super Res Zoom up to 8x.

Coming soon

Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

The Pixel 8a will be on store shelves starting May 14, the same day you can expect to watch the Google I/O 2024 keynote.