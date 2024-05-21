Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron Explores the Ghibli Master’s Journey on His Latest Film

A new documentary following the six-year process of making Hayao Miyazaki’sOscar-winning animated film The Boy and the Heron was released at the Cannes Film Festival.

Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron, directed by Kaku Arakawa, chronicles how inspiration struck the master out of retirement with his latest highly acclaimed Ghibli release. The filmmaker also did a documentary series about Miyazaki in 2019,10 years with Hayao Miyazaki; its four-part release chronicled the Howl’s Moving Castle and Princess Mononoke filmmaker in the 2000s, depicting his creative process with the Studio Ghibli team as he drew close to retirement. Now, with the new documentary, we see Miyazaki come out of retirement and hopefully not for the last time.

Watch the subbed trailer below!

English subbed trailer of “Hayao Miyazaki & The Heron” (2h documentary), which was screened at Cannes Film Festival this evening.https://t.co/86GOZx3Drjhttps://t.co/EciVH2FD7X https://t.co/AiDTjf9GPS pic.twitter.com/53UHTawKs7 — Catsuka (@catsuka) May 19, 2024

The Cannes website provides a description of the documentary: “Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron draws a parallel between the man and his work. Kaku Arakawa examines the film’s conception up close, exploring its pitfalls and epiphanies alike. Enjoying a close relationship with the filmmaker, he invites us in to observe not just the studios but Miyazaki himself. By doing so, he tackles a range of profound and enthralling topics, including the latter’s short-lived retirement, memory problems and mourning after the passing of Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli.”

Additionally at the festival in France, Hayao Miyazaki’s son Gorō Miyazaki was on hand to receive Cannes Honorary Palme d’Or on behalf of Studio Ghibli, the Ghibli Museum (Mitaka), and Ghibli Park. No release date has been announced for the documentary as of yet, but it is hoped to be getting a wider release.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.