Head of Sony Seems Pretty Sure Spider-Man 4 Is Happening

Two things are true when listening to the head of a movie studio. One, they’re not going to say anything bad about their movies, and two, they definitely know everything happening with those movies. That’s why a new interview with the chairman of Sony Motion Pictures Group, Tom Rothman, should both be taken with the utmost authority, but also a tiny grain of salt.

Speaking to Deadline, Rothman has some harsh criticisms for the movie business in general as well as some huge excitement for some of the movies he has in the works. One in particular stood out in the chat because it’s a film we all know will be coming eventually, but nothing has been set in stone on.

“Let me tell you when the last of the Spider-Verse movies comes with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, it’s going to be a significant event, as will the next Tom Holland Spider-Man film,” Rothman said. “And when all the Karate Kid storylines come together with Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan and a new young karate kid. For those fans, that’s going to be a significant moment. We have those. The third and last Venom is going to be huge.”

“The next Tom Holland Spider-Man film.” He said it. The head of the studio said it. Now, it’s not a surprise he said it. Everyone involved has been talking about a sequel since Spider-Man: No Way Home came out, which was one of Sony’s biggest films ever. Of course, there would be a sequel. But him just casually throwing it in there with other movies that are either finished shooting or currently shooting, is a whole new level of confidence.

That Rothman is also so excited about Beyond the Spider-Verse, Karate Kid,and Venom is also pretty exciting. Then he said this about Wes Ball’s The Legend of Zelda too. “The Legend of Zelda is going to be huge for us. Massive,” he said. “The movie is being developed and made in the closest possible collaboration with Shigeru Miyamoto. He’s a true genius in that world, and it’s really his strong vision that is motivating it. He created it and understands it thoroughly. You only to look at the results of Super Mario Brothers to see.”

Again, that’s a strong vote of confidence from a man who both has to have that confidence but also can back it up. Finally, when talking about 28 Years Later, he does confirm that Cillian Murphy will be returning. “Yes [he’s returning], but in a surprising way and in a way that grows, let me put it that way. This is Danny [Boyle] at his best,” Rothman said.

Head to Deadline to read the rest of the interview, where Rothman talks about lowering ticket prices, film budgets, and that good movies are no longer good enough. Hopefully Spider-Man 4, when it happens, is suitably great.

