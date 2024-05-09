How to Stream Google I/O 2024

Google I/O 2024 is mere days away. If you’re a proud Green Bubble or curious about what’s next from the ecosystem, you’ll want to set aside some time for next week’s annual developer’s conference. It’s happening May 14-15, with a live-streamed keynote on May 14, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. PT / 1.:00 P.M. ET.

This year, Google is hosting two days of sessions that will occur on-site at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View for in-person attendees. Then, Google will stream the sessions later in the week. In the last few years, the company hosted a hybrid model of the conference. But this year, it seems it’s returning to form in a smaller capacity.

Most sessions will be catered to the developers on the ground at the conference and those attending virtually. But those sessions are also where you can learn more about what Google has planned for its search engine, mobile operating system, and, most importantly, AI.

How to Watch the Google I/O 2024 Keynote

This one’s the easiest to do, and you don’t have to register for Google I/O if you want a summary of the announcements. You can watch the Google I/O 2024 keynote live on the main event page or directly on YouTube.

How to Watch Google I/O 2024 Sessions

If you plan on tuning in to any sessions after they become available, you must register for Google I/O to be reminded when they’re available. Registering for the online portion of the conference is free.

Then, check back on Thursday, May 16, when the in-person content is uploaded to the web. It will be available beginning at 8 A.M. PT/11 A.M. ET.

What to expect from Google I/O 2024

What do we expect from the search giant at this year’s developer conference? We hope to hear more about Gemini’s goings-on and how Google will integrate it into its products. We also hope to hear more about what’s on the horizon for Pixel hardware beyond the brand-new Pixel 8a that was just announced.

Read more about what’s on the docket for Google I/O 2024.