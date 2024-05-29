In a Spooky Mood? Here are 10 Sci-Fi and Horror Movies to Stream

While Netflix and its streaming rivals love to trumpet what’s coming soon, they’re understandably less vocal about which movies are shuffling out of their libraries. Netflix, at least, adds a little badge to certain popular titles warning you that they’re “leaving soon.” Here are 10 sci-fi and horror suggestions (plus some sequels too) to catch before they make their Netflix exits.

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games (2012 Movie) – Official Theatrical Trailer – Jennifer Lawrence & Liam Hemsworth The Hunger Games (2012 Movie) – Official Theatrical Trailer – Jennifer Lawrence & Liam Hemsworth

Only Katniss Everdeen maneuvering her way around Panem would understand stakes this sky-high: The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and Mockingjay – Part 1 and Part 2 are streaming on Netflix.

2012

2012 Trailer #2 2012 Trailer #2

Master of disaster Roland Emmerich’s 2009 flick stars John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Woody Harrelson, Thandiwe Newton, Danny Glover (as the POTUS), and a killer giant earthquake-tsunami combo. Watch on Netflix.

Insidious

Insidious (2010) Official Trailer #1 – James Wan Movie HD Insidious (2010) Official Trailer #1 – James Wan Movie HD

Last year’s Patrick Wilson-directed series entry The Red Door is sticking around the streamer for now, but if you want to watch James Wan’s 2010 original that started it all, don’t dilly-dally in the Further. Stream on Stan.

Silent Hill

Silent Hill (2006) – Official Trailer (HD) Silent Hill (2006) – Official Trailer (HD)

Based on the popular video game franchise, the first live-action Silent Hill film—released in 2006 and starring Radha Mitchell as desperate mother Rose—vanishes into a supernatural dimension.

Split

Split Official Trailer 1 (2017) – M. Night Shyamalan Movie Split Official Trailer 1 (2017) – M. Night Shyamalan Movie

Audiences might not have flooded theaters to see Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest offering this past weekend, but you can take in her 2016 match-up against an unhinged James McAvoy in this M. Night Shyamalan-directed thriller without getting off the couch. Watch on Amazon Prime.

The Invitation

THE INVITATION – Official Trailer (HD) THE INVITATION – Official Trailer (HD)

You are cordially invited to watch this Dracula-inspired tale about an American artist (Nathalie Emmanuel) who travels to England to meet long-lost relatives, only to discover her glamorously gothic family has a bloodthirsty secret.

Firestarter

Firestarter (1984) – Official Trailer (HD) Firestarter (1984) – Official Trailer (HD)

Mark L. Lester’s 1984 Stephen King adaptation stars Drew Barrymore as a little girl you do not want to piss off. Watch on Paramount+

Godzilla

Godzilla (2014) – Airport Scene Godzilla (2014) – Airport Scene

Gareth Edwards’ 2014 kaiju kicked off Legendary’s Monsterverse—a franchise that’s still going strong with March’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Watch on Binge.

The Meg 2: The Trench

MEG 2: THE TRENCH – OFFICIAL TRAILER MEG 2: THE TRENCH – OFFICIAL TRAILER

It may not have been as good as the first Meg, but summer seems like the prime time to watch Jason Statham fight a really giant shark (again). Watch on Binge.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Official Trailer – Wes Craven, Johnny Depp Horror Movie HD A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Official Trailer – Wes Craven, Johnny Depp Horror Movie HD

You weren’t going to dare going to sleep anyway, right? So now’s the perfect time to watch the original A Nightmare on Elm Street.

But wait, there’s more!

