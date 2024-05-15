In House of the Dragon Season 2’s New Trailer, Westeros Rides to War

This summer, it’s time to return to Westeros. House of the Dragon season 2 is coming to HBO on June 16 and the later trailer just dropped. In it, there’s plenty of drama, intrigue, old characters, new characters, and yes war is coming.

Here’s the full trailer for House of the Dragon season 2.

