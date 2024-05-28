Lego’s First Legend of Zelda Set Is Absolutely Incredible

For years, fans have been trying to get Nintendo and Lego to team up on one particular adventure. From one failed attempt after another through Lego’s crowd-voted set series Lego Ideas, to official partnerships between the two on Mario and Animal Crossing sets, one white whale has always been out of sight: The Legend of Zelda. But, at long last, things have changed.

This morning Lego and Nintendo officially unveiled the very first Lego Legend of Zelda set, bridging two of the most iconic entries in the beloved video game series in one go: The Great Deku Tree. Clocking in at exactly 2,500 pieces, the Great Deku Tree is actually two sets in one, allowing you to build it in one of two different ways: one depicting the great deity of Kakariko Village as it appeared in the opening hours of the legendary Nintendo 64 title Ocarina of Time, the other depicting the tree aged and overgrown as it appears in the now-similarly legendary Breath of the Wild, looking over the site where Link draws the Master Sword from its long slumber.

Each iteration of the Deku Tree will have unique builds and play features depending on the version you build. The Ocarina version of the set includes interior features inspired by the dungeon within the tree in that game, as well as a small replica of Young Link’s house in Kakariko Village. Meanwhile, the Breath of the Wild version includes moving features to show the Deku Tree talking, and hidden Koroks inspired by the litany of forest creatures Link can find in the game, as well as, of course, the pedestal he finds the Master Sword buried in.

As well as a few buildable creatures like a Skulltula and the aforementioned Koroks, the Great Deku Tree will come with four minifigures, two each from Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild: Young Link and Adult Link as they appeared in the N64 game, wielding the Deku Shield and a Sword, and the Hylian Shield and the Master Sword, respectively, and then Zelda and Link as they appear in their blue champion tunics from Breath of the Wild, wielding a Shiekah Slate and the Traveler’s Sword and Shield, respectively.

The Lego Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree set is available to pre-order now ahead of a September 1 release date, and will cost $US300. Click through to see more pictures!

Lego The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1

Image: Lego

Image: Lego

Image: Lego

Image: Lego

Image: Lego

Image: Lego

Image: Lego

Image: Lego

Image: Lego

Image: Lego

Image: Lego

Image: Lego

Image: Lego

Image: Lego

Image: Lego

