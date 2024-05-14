Lego’s Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr Set Will Cast an Evil Eye Over Your Domain

The last time Lego ventured there and back again to its Lord of the Rings line, we found ourselves at the House of Elrond, a bastion of all that is good in Middle-earth as Rivendell became the first Lord of the Rings set after years of absence. Now, a year later, the brick-builder is back… with something altogether darker.

Lego has officially confirmed that its next Lord of the Rings set will be a massive replica of Barad-Dûr: the dark tower of Mordor, atop which the fiery form of Sauron’s disembodied eye looked over his evil domain. The massive structure—a sister set to Lego’s previous Orthanc kit, released in 2013—clocks in just over 32 inches tall, and can be divided into four modular sections of the tower, including a throne room, a prison and armory in the base, and even a kitchen. The forces of evil still gotta eat! Of course, the tower is topped by a replica of the Eye of Sauron itself—which will include a light-up brick so it can suitably glow and cast an ominous glare across your Lego collection.

A Lego set wouldn’t be the same without a few minifigures, either, and Barad-Dûr will come with 10 in total to recreate moments from the movie: Gollum, Sam, Frodo, Gothmog, multiple Mordor Orcs and Goblins, the Mouth of Sauron from Return of the King’s deleted scenes, and of course a replica of Sauron’s physical form from the Battle of the Last Alliance—complete with his gigantic, menacing mace.

The Lego Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr set will release June 1 for Lego Insiders, and widely a few days later on June 4. It’ll cost a whopping $US460, and all purchases between June 1 and June 7 (while supplies last) will come with a bonus Fell Beast set, featuring posable wings for the creature and an accompanying Nazgul minifigure to ride it. Click through to see more pictures!

Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr

Image: Lego

Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr

Image: Lego

Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr

Image: Lego

Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr

Image: Lego

Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr

Image: Lego

Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr

Image: Lego

Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr

Image: Lego

Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr

Image: Lego

Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr

Image: Lego

Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings Barad-Dûr

Image: Lego