Melinda Gates Set to Resign From the Gates Foundation

American philanthropist Melinda French Gates will resign from her post as co-chair of the Gates Foundation, the organization she co-founded with her ex-husband Bill Gates.

“This a critical moment for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world,” French Gates said in an X post on Monday. Under the terms of the agreement, French Gates said she will have “an additional $US12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families.”

In a separate X post, Bill Gates said that,“I am sorry to see Melinda leave, but I am sure she will have a huge impact in her future philanthropic work.”

News of French Gates’ departure comes three years after the couple announced their divorce in May 2021.

The Gates Foundation, founded in 2000, focuses on fighting hunger and poverty, as well as providing social and educational resources.

French Gates, who is also the founder of Pivotal Ventures, an organization focused on advancing equality, said her last day of work at the foundation will be on June 7th.

This article originally appeared on Quartz.