Here’s Everywhere You Can Buy the Meta Quest 3 in Australia

Are you looking to leave the real world behind – for a time, at least? Last year saw the launch of Meta’s latest mixed-reality VR headset, the Meta Quest 3, which includes a beefed-up Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of memory and a 4K+ Infinite display (which is 2064 × 2208 pixels per eye).
With a focus on a mixed reality experience, as opposed to just a virtual one, Meta has also upgraded the headset’s augmented reality capabilities. It now comes with two external RGB colour cameras to help achieve full-colour Passthrough. Since the launch of the Quest 3, Meta has also added spatial video support to the headset.
Meta has also redesigned its controllers for the new headset. The Quest 3 comes with a pair of Touch Plus controllers, which supply force feedback through TruTouch haptics. You can read a more in-depth breakdown of the Quest 3’s features and how it compares with Apple’s Vision Pro here.
Here’s everywhere in Australia where you can buy the Meta Quest 3 headset.
What is the price of the Meta Quest 3 and where can you buy it in Australia?
If you’re looking to pick up the Meta Quest 3 in Australia, you can either go directly through Meta or Amazon Australia. In terms of price, the 128GB Meta Quest 3 headset will set you back $799.95, while the 512GB model is $1,049.99. Regardless of where you buy the headset, you’ll also receive a copy of Asgard’s Wrath II. If you pick up the headset through Meta, you’ll also receive a six-month trial of Meta Quest+.
Here’s where you can buy the Meta Quest 3:
- Amazon Australia: $799.99 (128GB) | $1,049.99 (512GB)
- Meta: $799.99 (128GB) | $1,049.99 (512GB)
From a charging dock to a carrying case and upgraded head strip, here are the Meta Quest 3 accessories that are currently available as well:
- Elite Strap: Amazon Australia ($103.94) | Meta ($119.99)
- Elite Strap with Battery: Amazon Australia ($219.99) | Meta ($219.99)
- Carrying Case: Amazon Australia ($119.99) | Meta ($119.99)
- Charging Dock: Amazon Australia ($219.99) | Meta ($219.99)
- Silicone Facial Interface: Amazon Australia ($69.99) | Meta ($69.99)
- Facial Interface and Head Strap: Amazon Australia ($84.99) | Meta ($84.99)
- Active Straps (for Touch Plus Controllers): Amazon Australia ($69.99) | Meta ($69.99)
While a few online marketplaces are selling the Meta Quest 3, you’re better off ignoring these and sticking with Meta or Amazon Australia. In most cases, these retailers list the Meta Quest 3 above the standard retail price.
What are the specs for the Meta Quest 3
- Processor: Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2
- Storage: 128GB, 512GB
- Memory: 8GB
- Battery: Up to 2.9 hours, depending on usage
- Display resolution: 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, 4K+ Infinite Display with 25PPD and 1218PPI
- Refresh rate: 90Hz, 120Hz (experimental)
- Field of view: 110 degrees horizontal, 96 degrees vertical
- Lens adjustment: Inter-Pupillary Distance (IPD) ranges from 58mm to 71mm
- External sensors: 2x RGB colour cameras
- Audio: Integrated stereo speakers with 3D spatial audio
When was the Meta Quest 3 released?
After being announced by Mark Zuckerberg back in June 2023, the Meta Quest 3 was released in Australia on October 10. This launch came three years after the release of the Meta Quest 2 (née Oculus Quest 2) and roughly a year after the Quest Pro.
Alongside the Quest 3, Meta also announced redesigned Ray-Ban smart glasses, which come with improved audio, an ultra-wide 12 MP camera and run on the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor. You can read a more in-depth look at Meta’s smart glasses here.
Image: Meta/Gizmodo Australia
