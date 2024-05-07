Here’s Everywhere You Can Buy the Meta Quest 3 in Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Are you looking to leave the real world behind – for a time, at least? Last year saw the launch of Meta’s latest mixed-reality VR headset, the Meta Quest 3, which includes a beefed-up Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of memory and a 4K+ Infinite display (which is 2064 × 2208 pixels per eye).

With a focus on a mixed reality experience, as opposed to just a virtual one, Meta has also upgraded the headset’s augmented reality capabilities. It now comes with two external RGB colour cameras to help achieve full-colour Passthrough. Since the launch of the Quest 3, Meta has also added spatial video support to the headset.

Meta has also redesigned its controllers for the new headset. The Quest 3 comes with a pair of Touch Plus controllers, which supply force feedback through TruTouch haptics. You can read a more in-depth breakdown of the Quest 3’s features and how it compares with Apple’s Vision Pro here.

Here’s everywhere in Australia where you can buy the Meta Quest 3 headset.

What is the price of the Meta Quest 3 and where can you buy it in Australia?

Image: Meta/Gizmodo Australia

If you’re looking to pick up the Meta Quest 3 in Australia, you can either go directly through Meta or Amazon Australia. In terms of price, the 128GB Meta Quest 3 headset will set you back $799.95, while the 512GB model is $1,049.99. Regardless of where you buy the headset, you’ll also receive a copy of Asgard’s Wrath II. If you pick up the headset through Meta, you’ll also receive a six-month trial of Meta Quest+.

Here’s where you can buy the Meta Quest 3:

From a charging dock to a carrying case and upgraded head strip, here are the Meta Quest 3 accessories that are currently available as well:

While a few online marketplaces are selling the Meta Quest 3, you’re better off ignoring these and sticking with Meta or Amazon Australia. In most cases, these retailers list the Meta Quest 3 above the standard retail price.

What are the specs for the Meta Quest 3

Image: Meta/Gizmodo Australia

Processor : Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2

: Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Storage : 128GB, 512GB

: 128GB, 512GB Memory : 8GB

: 8GB Battery : Up to 2.9 hours, depending on usage

: Up to 2.9 hours, depending on usage Display resolution : 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, 4K+ Infinite Display with 25PPD and 1218PPI

: 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, 4K+ Infinite Display with 25PPD and 1218PPI Refresh rate : 90Hz, 120Hz (experimental)

: 90Hz, 120Hz (experimental) Field of view : 110 degrees horizontal, 96 degrees vertical

: 110 degrees horizontal, 96 degrees vertical Lens adjustment : Inter-Pupillary Distance (IPD) ranges from 58mm to 71mm

: Inter-Pupillary Distance (IPD) ranges from 58mm to 71mm External sensors : 2x RGB colour cameras

: 2x RGB colour cameras Audio: Integrated stereo speakers with 3D spatial audio

When was the Meta Quest 3 released?

Image: Meta/Gizmodo Australia

After being announced by Mark Zuckerberg back in June 2023, the Meta Quest 3 was released in Australia on October 10. This launch came three years after the release of the Meta Quest 2 (née Oculus Quest 2) and roughly a year after the Quest Pro.

Alongside the Quest 3, Meta also announced redesigned Ray-Ban smart glasses, which come with improved audio, an ultra-wide 12 MP camera and run on the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor. You can read a more in-depth look at Meta’s smart glasses here.

Image: Meta/Gizmodo Australia