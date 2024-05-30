MORNING SPOILERS: Bill Skarsgård Teases a Controversial End to the Crow Reboot

Amazon is getting into the Sherlock Holmes game. The cast and crew of Evil tease what’s left to come in season four. Plus, A Quiet Place: Day One gets rated, and Netflix gets ready to get one of last year’s best sci-fi shows with Scavenger’s Reign. Spoilers get!

The Crow

During a recent interview with Esquire, Bill Skarsgård criticized the seemingly sequel-teasing ending of his remake of The Crow.

I personally preferred something more definitive.

A Quiet Place: Day One

According to Bloody-Disgusting, A Quiet Place: Day One has been rated PG-13 for “terror and violent content/bloody images.”

Young Sherlock

Deadline reports Amazon has ordered a series based on Andy Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes book series from executive producers Matthew Parkhill and Guy Ritchie. Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the new series will see Sherlock “caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.”

Scavenger’s Reign

Series co-creator Charles Heuttner released a new poster teasing the series’ Netflix debut this Friday.

Season 1 of SCAVENGERS REIGN is streaming this friday on NETFLIX! pic.twitter.com/bPzpN51hbO — Charles Huettner (@charleshuettner) May 29, 2024

Star Trek: Discovery

Spoiler TV has a couple photos from “Life, Itself,” the series finale of Star Trek: Discovery.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Series Finale. Trapped inside a mysterious alien portal that defies familiar rules of time, space, and gravity, Captain Burnham must fight Moll – and the environment itself – in order to locate the Progenitors’ technology and secure it for the Federation. Meanwhile, Book puts himself in harm’s way to help Burnham survive and Rayner leads the U.S.S. Discovery in an epic winner-takes-all battle against Breen forces.

Evil

Finally, a new featurette sees the cast of Evil discuss what to expect in season four.

Evil | What To Expect In Season 4 | Paramount+ Evil | What To Expect In Season 4 | Paramount+

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.