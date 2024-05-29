MORNING SPOILERS: I Know What You Did Last Summer is ‘Cooking’

Jennifer Love Hewitt has an excitable update on the new I Know What You Did Last Summer. A surprise sequel to Coherence is in the works. Plus, what’s coming on Smiling Friends. Spoilers, away!

Bring Her Back

Variety reports Billy Barratt, Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips and Sora Wong will star alongside Sally Hawiks in Bring Her Back, the mysterious new horror film from Talk To Me directors, Danny and Michael Philippou.

Death of a Pop Star

Variety also reports Diablo Cody will produce a film adaptation of the supernatural web comic, Death of a Pop Star. Adapted for the screen by Isa Mazzei (Cam, Faces of Death), the story concerns Sophie, “a beloved pop star at the top of her game—until she takes a tumble from the top of the stairs and wakes up in Hell. Lucky for her, the Grim Reaper is her number one fan and, in a desperate attempt to save his idol, secretly gives Sophie a second chance at life back on Earth. But with Sophie’s resurrection comes a deadly target on her back when she’s threatened with being dragged back to Hell.”

Coherence 2

According to Deadline, an unexpected sequel to 2013’s Coherence is now in development from director James Ward Byrkit and producer Kate Andrews. Unfortunately, details on the story are currently under wraps.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Meanwhile, Jennifer Love Hewitt provided Entertainment Tonight with an update on the status of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer.

I’m Always Gonna Know What You Did That Summer is what I think it should be called. It’s in the cooker, let me just say that. It’s there. I’ve done a couple preliminary phone calls. I keep getting these messages from people, ‘We’re so excited!’ I’m like, ‘Okay! But the train is moving really fast and I haven’t gotten there yet.’ But it’s nice to know that people are excited at the possibility and honestly it is wild to even think about. If it truly comes together I don’t even know how I’m gonna feel except extremely overwhelmed and grateful.

The Ark

Comic Book has word The Ark will finally return for a second season Wednesday, July 17 on Syfy.

X-Men ‘97

During his recent appearance on Comic Book’s Phase Zero podcast, X-Men ‘97 director Jake Castorena described the second season as “well underway and being made.”

I equate it like, ‘We’re baking a cake right now.’ Nobody wants to ruin a cake. I don’t want to ruin a cake. Let us bake it. The cake is well underway and being made, being fabricated as we speak. There is no rest for the wicked I guess. To use that phrase. We rolled right into Season 2, while we were on Season 1!

Doctor Who

Giant, alien millipedes invade a futuristic, social-media-driven socienty in the trailer for “Dot and Bubble,” this Friday’s episode of Doctor Who.

NEXT TIME | Dot and Bubble | Doctor Who NEXT TIME | Dot and Bubble | Doctor Who

Smiling Friends

Meanwhile, Pim and Charlie assist a mad scientist in the trailer for next Sunday’s episode of Smiling Friends.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, June 2nd at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of Smiling Friends Season 2, “Brother’s Egg”! pic.twitter.com/yD8GqHPODQ — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) May 27, 2024

My Adventures With Superman

Finally, Adult Swim has released the full cold open to “Fullmetal Scientist,” the next episode of My Adventures With Superman.

S2E3 COLD OPEN | My Adventures With Superman | adult swim S2E3 COLD OPEN | My Adventures With Superman | adult swim

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.