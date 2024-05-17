MORNING SPOILERS: Marvel’s Fantastic Four Movie Just Keeps Expanding Its Mysterious Cast

Andy Samberg is heading to Amazon for a new sci-fi comedy. The Mortal Kombat sequel has a new release date. Plus, get a look at what’s to come on today’s Star Trek: Discovery. To me, my spoilers!

The Fantastic Four

Deadline reports that Natasha Lyonne is the latest to join the cast of the film, in another undisclosed role.

Wolfland

Variety also has word Pierce Brosnan will star in Wolfland, a werewolf movie directed by his son, Sean Brosnan. Described as an “epic odyssey,” the story “follows a young teenager who, when his sister is viciously attacked and showing signs of a transformation, leaves his small village in search of a legendary werewolf hunter who can reverse the gruesome curse. When he finds the “legend,” Devlin, slumped against a bar and in no mood for ghost stories, Delvin takes the kid’s money and agrees to hunt down this phantom monster, only to find themselves in a deadly whirlwind of carnage.”

The Robots Go Crazy

Deadline reports Amazon has acquired The Robots Go Crazy, a pitch package for a sci-fi/comedy starring Andy Samberg from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Beyond the title, details on the plot are currently under wraps.

Hell Hole

Rue Morgue (via Bloody-Disgusting) additionally reports Shudder has acquired the rights to Hell Hole, a new sci-fi horror film from the Adams Family said to “subvert the genre with textures of biological and environmental horror in tandem with questions of gender and bodily autonomy.” Toby Poser, John Adams, Max Portman, Anders Hove, Olivera Perunicic, Aleksandar Trmcic, Petar Arsic and Bruno Veljanovski star.

Companion

Bloody-Disgusting reports Companion, the mysterious sci-fi/horror film starring Sophie Thatcher, Rupert Friend , Harvey Guillén, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri and Jack Quaid has been rated “R” for “strong violence, sexual content, and language throughout.”

Weapons

Zach Cregger’s equally mysterious Weapons starring Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Josh Brolin, Julia Garner and Alden Ehrenreich is now scheduled for a January 16, 2026 theatrical release date. [World of Reel]

Mortal Kombat 2

Variety also reports Mortal Kombat 2 is currently scheduled for an October 24, 2025 theatrical release date.

Bionic

Cybernetically-enhanced athletes dominate sports in the trailer for Bionic, coming to Netflix this May 29.

Bionic | Official Trailer | Netflix Bionic | Official Trailer | Netflix

Bogieville

Elsewhere, a trailer park is populated by a community of vampires in the trailer for Bogieville.

Bogieville (2024) Teaser Trailer – Bloody Vampire Horror Movie Bogieville (2024) Teaser Trailer – Bloody Vampire Horror Movie

The Last of Us

Bloody-Disgusting has our first looks at Ellie and Joel in the second season of The Last of Us.

Photo: Max

Photo: Max

Star Trek: Discovery

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Labyrinths,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Smiling Friends

Finally, Adult Swim has released a three-minute clip from this Sunday’s episode of Smiling Friends.

S2E3 PREVIEW: Allan’s Paperclip Search | Smiling Friends | adult swim S2E3 PREVIEW: Allan’s Paperclip Search | Smiling Friends | adult swim

