MORNING SPOILERS: Sony Actually Has High Hopes for Kraven the Hunter

What We Do in the Shadows teases its series finale. Jerry Bruckheimer clarifies his plans for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Plus, a new look at Alien: Romulus. To me, my spoilers!
Pirates of the Caribbean
During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jerry Bruckheimer clarified that a reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise potentially seeing the return of Captain Jack Sparrow and a spinoff starring Margot Robbie are “two different movies.”
It’s two different movies. We hope to get ‘em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too.
I think [screenwriter Jeff Nathanson has] cracked [the reboot]. He’s got an amazing third act. We just gotta clean up the first and second and then we’ll get there. But he wrote a great, great third act.
Hansel & Gretel
According to Variety, Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen have boarded the stop-motion Hansel & Gretel movie from Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña as executive producers.
The Monkey
Deadline reports NEON has acquired the distribution rights to Oz Perkins’ film adaptation of Stephen King’s short story, The Monkey. Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell and Sarah Levy star.
Kraven the Hunter
In a conversation with Collider, producer Matt Tolmach stated Kraven the Hunter was pushed back to a December 13 theatrical release so audiences will have the time to “go back to the movies over and over again.”
Kraven moved to Christmas because we’re excited about it and Christmas is the best release period there is, when you get people with time to go back to the movies over and over again. That was a real reflection of how the studio felt about the movie. We’re really excited. But that’s a great move that reflects just the feeling about the movie.
Deadpool & Wolverine
Comic Book has word that Deadpool & Wolverine runs 2 hours and 7 minutes long.
MaXXXine
Comic Book has a new poster for Ti West’s MaXXXine.
Alien: Romulus
Total Film (via Games Radar) also has a new image of Cailee Spaeny’s character, Rain, in Alien: Romulus.
What We Do in the Shadows
Speaking with TV Line, Harvey Guillen teased the final season of What We Do in the Shadows builds to “something very expensive.”
I think we end with a bang. I would say we’re building up to something very expensive…we’re in a different world.
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
Ben and Yaz rescue Sammy from a Becklespinax in a new clip from Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.
Smiling Friends
Finally, Adult Swim has released a clip from next week’s episode of Smiling Friends.
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
It’s the most popular NBN speed in Australia for a reason. Here are the cheapest plans available.