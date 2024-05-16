MORNING SPOILERS: Steven Moffat Has Already Written Another Episode for Doctor Who’s New Era

Paul Walter Hauser teases his mystery Fantastic Four character. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Tomb Raider series is a go at Amazon. Plus, what’s coming in Evil’s final season. To me, my spoilers!

The Fantastic Four

Paul Walter Hauser revealed the mysterious character he plays in Fantastic Four is both “very distinct” and part of the “lexicon and mythology” of the series’ history during a recent interview with Screen Rant.

I know what that question is leading to, which is the answer as to which character I’m to play. So all I can say is that I, in some iteration, am in the movie The Fantastic Four until I get fired or recast,” Hauser calmly stated. “So I can’t say anything about the character I’m playing, but know that it is in the sort of lexicon and mythology of The Fantastic Four stories. And it’s a very distinct character that I’m excited to play and I’m kind of mapping out what I’m doing with that right now. But I’ve always wanted to be a part of a cinematic universe. I spent a lot of time trying to campaign to play the Penguin in the Matt Reeves film, and that of course went to Colin Farrell and he did a masterful job and it was totally different than what I was trying to do. So I really appreciate Marvel giving me the time of day and entrusting a role to me in some capacity that I get to be a part of that family. I’m really excited to partake in.

The Wolf Man

During another recent interview with Screen Rant, producer Ken Kao stated Leigh Whannell’s The Wolf Man is more of a self-contained piece akin to The Joker than part of Universal’s nebulous “Dark Universe” imprint.

Well, I think you’ve probably got to set an interview with the powers that be at Uni to get a clear answer on that one. That’s above my pay grade, truly. But as an outsider, I would say that the Mummy’s Dark Universe, in my humble opinion, felt like it was reactive to what was going on with all the superhero stuff — the MCU and DC universe. And we know there’s been a lot of talk about what happened with all that [in] the last year or so. I guess you could call it maybe more like the Joker approach. In my opinion, especially if you’re going to do it for contained pieces, like Blumhouse is really good at doing, [it] makes a lot more sense to me. So that’s a good playbook.

Alpha

Deadline also reports NEON has acquired the rights to Julia Ducournau’s “genre-bending” new film, Alpha.

The Watchers

M. Night Shyamalan shared a poster for his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan’s new film, The Watchers, on Twitter.

Whoever made this must’ve had a twisted upbringing. #TheWatchers pic.twitter.com/CCVZ7SIyAd — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) May 13, 2024

Wicked

We also have a new poster for Wicked courtesy of the film’s official Twitter page, ahead of today’s trailer.

Tomb Raider

Deadline reports Amazon is officially moving forward with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’sTomb Raider TV series.

Doctor Who

In addition to this week’s episode, Steven Moffatt revealed to TV Choice he’s also written “Joy to the World,” this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special.

I’m not against doing another one at all, but I don’t have any tremendous visceral need to do another one. As I got to the end of Boom, and as I got to the end of Joy To The World [his upcoming Christmas special], I did think, ‘Is that it? Is that the final moment?’ I think they both have quite good final moments for the Doctor. I was thinking, ‘Yeah, that could be goodbye.’

Yellowjackets

Production has officially begun on the third season of Yellowjackets.

We know you’re starving… #Yellowjackets Season 3 is officially in production. 🎬🐝 pic.twitter.com/R7GBUZkYy2 — Yellowjackets (@yellowjackets96) May 14, 2024

The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power

Comic Book has a new poster of Sauron as he appears as Annatar, the Lord of Gifts, in The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power.

Photo: Amazon

Evil

Spoiler TV also has photos from “How to Split an Atom” and “How to Train a Werewolf,” the first two episodes of Evil’s fourth and final season. Click through for more.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Smiling Friends

Finally, Allan is asked to buy paperclips in the trailer for next week’s episode of Smiling Friends.

[adult swim] – Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 3 Promo [adult swim] – Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 3 Promo

