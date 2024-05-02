MORNING SPOILERS: The M3GAN Sequel Might Have Found Its Next Victim

Terrifier 3 will terrify you a little earlier than planned. Warner Bros Animation lifts the lid on Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3. Barriss Offee returns in a new clip from Tales of the Empire. Plus, a new look at Furiosa. Spoilers get!

M3GAN 2.0

Deadline reports Ivanna Sakhno (Star Wars: Ahsoka) has joined the cast of M3GAN 2.0 in a “major” but currently undisclosed role.

Shelby Oaks

Deadline additionally has word Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy and Melinda Nishioka of Intrepid Pictures have boarded the Kickstarter-backed horror film, Shelby Oaks, as executive producers. The story concerns “Mia’s (Camille Sullivan) frantic search for her sister, Riley (Sarah Durn), who ominously disappeared in the last tape of her investigative series Paranormal Paranoids. As Mia’s obsession grows, she begins to suspect that the imaginary demon from Riley’s childhood might have been real.” Brendan Sexton III, Michael Beach, Robin Bartlett and Keith David co-star.

Masters of the Universe

According to Variety, the live-action Masters of the Universe movie scrapped at Netflix is now moving forward at Amazon with Travis Knight (Bumblebee) on board to direct, and will release theatrically June 5, 2026.

An official synopsis states the film will focus on “a 10-year-old Prince Adam, who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword — the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Terrifier 3

Variety also reports Terrifier 3 will now release theatrically two weeks earlier than previously intended on October 11.

The Watchers

Bloody-Disgusting reports Ishana Night Shyamalan’s The Watchers has been rated “PG-13″ for “violence, terror and some thematic elements.”

Faces of Death

Bloody-Disgusting also reports the Faces of Death reboot has been “R” for “strong bloody violence and gore, sexual content, nudity, language and drug use.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

USA Today has a new photo of Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Photo: Warner Bros.

MaXXXine

USA Today also has a new image of Mia Goth in MaXXXine.

Photo: A24

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three

The Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy concludes in a new trailer for Part Three.

Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three | Official Teaser | ClipZone: Heroes & Villains

Sleep

A woman’s sleepwalking husband may actually be possessed in the trailer for Sleep, coming to theaters this July 12.

Sleep | Exclusive Official Trailer

Chucky

Chucky asks fans to pledge your support for a fourth season (except Devon) by calling 1-201-500-3347.

Chucky Season 3 Recap & 4th Term Teaser (HD)

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

Finally, Barriss Offee is offered to join the Empire in a new clip from Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, premiering May 4 on Disney+.

Tales of the Empire | Opportunity | Disney+

