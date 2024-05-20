MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Furiosa, Silent Hill, and More

Return to Silent Hill lifts the lid on its Pyramid Head. Halle Berry gets frightful in the new trailer for Never Let Go. Plus, The Thundermans could be making a return. To me, my spoilers!
Arachnid
Deadline reports Matilda Lutz is attached to star in Arachnid, a “spider thriller” from Badlands, the partnership between John Wick distributors Thunder Road and Screen Gems’ executive Scott Strauss. Though details on the plot are currently under wraps (…webs?), the film’s script is by Jayson Rothwell (Underworld: Blood Wars) and will be directed by Ángel Gómez (Voces).
Insidious
Sony and Blumhouse have now shift Insidious’ release date to August 29, 2025.
Return to Silent Hill
Variety has our first look at Pyramid Head as he appears in Michael Gans’ long-awaited sequel to Silent Hill.
Longlegs
Elsewhere, Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for Oz Perkins’ Longlegs.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Six full minutes of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga are now available to stream online.
Never Let Go
We also have a trailer for Never Let Go, the new psychological horror/monster movie (tune in to find out which one!) starring Halle Berry.
The Thundermans Return
Paramount and Nickelodeon have reportedly ordered a sequel series to The Thundermans.
