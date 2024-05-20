MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Furiosa, Silent Hill, and More

Return to Silent Hill lifts the lid on its Pyramid Head. Halle Berry gets frightful in the new trailer for Never Let Go. Plus, The Thundermans could be making a return. To me, my spoilers!

Arachnid

Deadline reports Matilda Lutz is attached to star in Arachnid, a “spider thriller” from Badlands, the partnership between John Wick distributors Thunder Road and Screen Gems’ executive Scott Strauss. Though details on the plot are currently under wraps (…webs?), the film’s script is by Jayson Rothwell (Underworld: Blood Wars) and will be directed by Ángel Gómez (Voces).

Insidious

Sony and Blumhouse have now shift Insidious’ release date to August 29, 2025.

Return to Silent Hill

Variety has our first look at Pyramid Head as he appears in Michael Gans’ long-awaited sequel to Silent Hill.

Longlegs

Elsewhere, Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for Oz Perkins’ Longlegs.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Six full minutes of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga are now available to stream online.

Never Let Go

We also have a trailer for Never Let Go, the new psychological horror/monster movie (tune in to find out which one!) starring Halle Berry.

Never Let Go (2024) Official Trailer – Halle Berry Never Let Go (2024) Official Trailer – Halle Berry

The Thundermans Return

Paramount and Nickelodeon have reportedly ordered a sequel series to The Thundermans.

