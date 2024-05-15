New Wicked Featurette Shows the Moment Glinda and Elphaba Were Cast

A new Wicked trailer is coming Wednesday, and with that announcement comes a brief featurette showing director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights) sharing his excitement for the Wizard of Oz-inspired musical—but mostly focuses on stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, including their emotional, adorable reactions to being cast.

A smash hit stage musical billed as “the untold story of the witches of Oz,” Wicked follows the green-skinned Elphaba (Erivo) and the golden-haired Glinda (Grande). According to the official synopsis, “The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.”

The movie also stars Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero; Ethan Slater as Boq; Marissa Bode as Nessarose; and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz. Other co-stars include Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, and Peter Dinklage.

Wicked hits theaters this November 27; Wicked Part Two is slated for release November 26, 2025.

