Nicolas Cage to Star in Live-Action Spider-Man Noir Series

Maguire. Garfield. Holland. And now, Cage.

In maybe one of the coolest pieces of news in recent memory, Oscar-winning legend Nicolas Cage is set to star in Noir, a live-action Spider-Man show coming to Prime Video. Cage previously voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and will now bring the 1930s New York City private detective into reality. The move, in turn, adds him to the short, prestigious list of live-action Spider-Men.

“Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero,” the press release says. Debuting domestically on MGM+, followed by a global release on Prime Video, it’ll be co-showrun by Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher) with Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directing the first two episodes. They’ll all also produce along with Into/Across/Beyond the Spider-Verse’s Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series!” Katherine Pope, President Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a press release. “No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character. Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.”

So how is any of this going to work? Is Nicolas Cage going to be swinging around as Spider-Man Noir? We doubt it, but it’s still beyond cool that an actor of his caliber is bringing a character he played in animation to live-action. He certainly didn’t have to but we are glad he will.

