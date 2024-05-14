Nightmares & Daydreams Will Answer the Meaning of Life and Frighten You

We’re about halfway through 2024, and we’ve gotten some solid showings of horror both on TV (like Chucky, Them: The Scare) and in the theaters (Abigail, Late Night With the Devil). There’s more to come with the likes of Alien: Romulus and Speak No Evil, and Netflix is adding something new into the mix with Nightmares & Daydreams.

Similar to Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, the new show is an anthology from Indonesian filmmaker Joko Anwar (Satan’s Slaves: Communion). Across seven episodes, a group of ordinary people come across strange events that may hold the answer to humanity’s creation and whatever lies in the future. “Characters and plots will intertwine like pieces of a puzzle,” reads the synopsis, “And the big picture will be awe-inspiring.”

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams | Official Teaser | Netflix Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams | Official Teaser | Netflix

As seen in the trailer above, the stories will be spread across multiple time periods, from the past to the far future and feature cults, a massive clock tower, people trapped in houses, and malicious subliminal messaging. The series will also feature frequent Anwar collaborators in its cast, such as Ario Bayu—whose first breakthrough role was in Anwar’s Dead Time: Kala—and Marissa Anita (Impetigore, Ritual).

Nightmares was first announced back in 2022, where Anwar called his home country “so full of unique and extraordinary stories.” With the new trailer, he explained his aim was to make the series relatable to most Indonesians, but with some added political and social themes through a sci-fi supernatural lens. International horror takes many forms depending on the country, and in the case of Indonesia, there’s been some pretty strong and scary showings.

We’ll find out how Nightmares & Daydreams stacks up when it hits Netflixon June 14.

Image: Netflix

[via Bloody Disgusting]

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.