Nintendo Doesn’t Want to Deal With X/Twitter Either

For those who used their Nintendo Switch to send out tweets and screenshots, that feature is going away soon, so you might want to invest in a phone instead.

Nintendo added a new support page on Thursday announcing that it is discontinuing the Twitter, now X, integration for the Switch. Starting June 10, Switch users will no longer be able to post screenshots or videos to X from their device. There is still an option to send these posts to Facebook, but Nintendo says that service might be cut off sometime in the future. Those who want to get their screenshots and videos off their Switch can either connect it directly to a PC or send them wirelessly to a smart device.

This drop in support also affects games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 2, and Splatoon 3, which had game-specific options to send out tweets. Switch users will not be able to send Friend Requests to social media either.

Nintendo was the last of the big three console makers to drop Twitter support. Microsoft made the move forXbox consoles in April 2023 and Sony did the same for the PlayStation lineup last October. A likely reason for their removing the integration is the increase in API access fees.

Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony were big on social media when they released their consoles in the 2010s. That was when social media was slowly integrating into the lives of everyday people. Back when Twitter was terrible, but it wasn’t run by someone like Musk.

Since his takeover of Twitter and the embarrassing name change to X, the social media platform has only gotten worse. There are fewer people on the platform tweeting, more bots doing scams, and plenty of hatemaking people desperate for an alternative.