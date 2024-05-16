Oreo’s Special Edition Star Wars Cookies Are Here to Feed Your Inner Wookiee

Oreo has dropped a collaboration with Lucasfilm featuring special edition Star Wars sandwich cookies. Fans will be able to buy packs of the classic treat representing either the light side or dark side of the Force.

The fun catch? You won’t know which side you’ve got until you actually open the package. Each pack will feature one of two different color fillings: red for the dark side and blue for the light side—both infused with “kyber” sugar crystals inspired by lightsaber cores. The Oreos also feature heroes or villains embossed on the cookies themselves, with characters like Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and a stormtrooper representing the dark side, and Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and Princess Leia representing the light side. In total, there will be 20 iconic characters featured.

The limited time Star Wars Oreo cookie packs will be available for presale starting May 30 at Oreo.com/StarWars and come out June 10. No word if its coming to Australia but our lightsabres are crossed!

Dark Side or Light Side

Image: Oreo

The Star Wars Oreo cookie packs feature original character artwork hand-painted by Lucasfilm’s legendary illustrator Greg Hildebrandt, who’s worked on the iconic Star Wars posters since 1977.

Count Dooku

Image: Oreo

Now you too can behead Dooku into a glass of milk.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Image: Oreo

You may strike this cookie down but it will become more powerful after consumption.

Yoda

Image: Oreo

If you hesitate to eat this one, Yoda will remind you “do or do not, there is no try.”

Rey

Image: Oreo

If you eat this cookie you will also become a Skywalker.

Scout Trooper

Image: Oreo

There are so many other villains but I guess a scout trooper would be easiest to eat.

Chewbacca

Image: Oreo

WOOKIEE COOKIE!! Om nom nom.

R2-D2

Image: Oreo

Sad but tasty beeps.

C-3PO

Image: Oreo

Well it’s what he deserves, to be dunked with impunity.

Mace Windu

Image: Oreo

Okay, but this one should have been a surprise purple filling.

Darth Vader

Image: Oreo

Might go well with some burned s’mores.

Darth Maul

Image: Oreo

Hands down the perfect Oreo cookie: you can split him in half, just like in the movie.

Darth Sidious

Image: Oreo

I would be so mad if I got a pack with mostly Darth Sidious in them. Like “somehow, Palpatine has returned” mad, and dejected as I ate the cookie.

Kylo Ren

Image: Oreo

Love this design, I want “MOOOORREEEEEEE!”

Luke Skywalker

Image: Oreo

They went with young Luke, perfect to dunk in blue milk.

Han Solo

Image: Oreo

Might be fun to eat frozen.

Princess Leia

Image: Oreo

Look at her space buns!

Jabba The Hutt

Image: Oreo

Looks like Jabba has a mustache.

Stormtrooper

Image: Oreo

We’ll never miss eating these.

Boba Fett

Image: Oreo

Get in the Sarlacc pit—I mean our mouths.

General Grievous

Image: Oreo

Must have that extra kyber crystal crunch.

The new Star Wars Oreo cookie packs will be available for presale starting May 30 at Oreo.com/StarWars and will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide beginning June 10. They will be available only for a limited time.

