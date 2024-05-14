Australia’s Longest Range Electric Car Is Now Cheaper Than Ever

There’s a bit of an electric car pricing blitz going on at the moment. Since the start of 2024, Chinese carmakers MG and GWM have competitively adjusted their EV prices in Australia, hoping to attract prospective buyers. Simultaneously, as the end of the financial year looms, Peugeot, Nissan, and BYD have all started offering discounts, bringing prices down by as much as $25,000. Now, the latest electric automaker to start offering a limited-time discount is Polestar.

It’s no secret that we love Polestar. The original Polestar 2 was our Top EV of 2022, while the 2024 facelift offered extremely welcome updates to the design – particularly a shift from FWD to RWD on the cheaper models. The Long Range Single Motor variant of the Polestar 2 is actually the longest-range EV in Australia, with a brilliant WLTP range of 654km. It’s tailed by the 2024 Tesla Model 3 AWD, which offers a range of 629km WLTP, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4Matic liftback, with 631km WLTP.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

Now, with discounts across the Polestar 2 2024 range (Polestar calls them ‘limited offers’), you can get as much as $15,000 off the original MSRP.

Across the range, here’s how much you would save on the purchase of a Polestar 2. Keep in mind that the prices shown below don’t include delivery costs, on-road costs, or extras packs. Customers can save even more if they go for a ‘PureSpec’ option: this is a fancy way of saying ‘models without any extras packs’, though 20-inch wheels can be added on.

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor: $62,400 with $5,000 off, $57,400 as PureSpec (normally MSRP $67,400).

with $5,000 off, as PureSpec (normally MSRP $67,400). Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor: $63,990 with $7,500 off, $58,990 as PureSpec (normally MSRP $71,400).

with $7,500 off, as PureSpec (normally MSRP $71,400). Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor: $66,400 with $10,000 off, $61,400 as PureSpec (normally MSRP $76,400).

with $10,000 off, as PureSpec (normally MSRP $76,400). Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor with Performance Pack: $75,400 with $10,000 off, no PureSpec option (normally MSRP $85,400)

For how good the Polestar 2 2024 is, this discount is extremely attractive. We preferred the 2024 Polestar 2 to the 2024 Tesla Model 3 when we reviewed it last year, and our complaints were few: we did encounter an annoying coverage error, preventing us from using the onboard Maps and Android Automotive features.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

It’s also worth noting that, although the operating system of the Polestar 2 is brilliant, the car doesn’t come with Android Auto. It does, however, come with Apple CarPlay.

It also has our favourite instrument cluster of any EV we’ve reviewed so far.

Such a nice thing to see behind the wheel. Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

If you want a car similar to the Tesla Model 3 without buying a Musk mobile, then the Polestar 2 is well worth considering. Another worthwhile option could be the BYD Seal (cheaper) or the Hyundai Ioniq 6 (more expensive).

But if you want to get a discounted 2024 Polestar 2, you’ll have until June 9, 2024. The company is also readying for the release of its luxury SUV, the Polestar 3, and rear window-less SUV coupe, the Polestar 4.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia