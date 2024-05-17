The OnlyFans Model Who Ruined the Portal Previously Was The Woman Who Licked a Toilet During Covid

In a turn of events that should shock no one, it turns out that the OnlyFans model who recently went viral for flashing the New York City “portal” has a habit of doing outlandish things to get attention.

In previous years, Ava Louise, 25, went viral for licking an airplane toilet seat and, prior to that, she went viral for telling Dr. Phil that she’d rather “die hot than live ugly.” Suffice it to say she is willing to go to any length—no matter how disruptive or depraved—to drive interest to her business. In other words, she’s not wholly dissimilar from any other person in the infotainment industry.

Louise, whose OF bio remarks “Yes, I do sex tapes!”, managed to cause quite a ruckus this week when she flashed “the portal”—a weird art installation that is basically a giant webcam connecting the cities of New York and Dublin (Ireland) via a live video feed. Louise is credited with getting the portal temporarily deactivated (she, in fact, bragged about this on her Instagram) but, in truth, she is only one of numerous people who have been abusing the goofy art installation for yuks, to the point where officials recently decided to pull the plug on it.

Other people have reportedly used the portal to share videos of 9/11, dick pics, and porn. Given that the project basically resembles a giant phone screen, it makes sense that people would use it to spam each other with much of the same content that proliferates via texting.

Anyway, as previously noted, Louise is a well-trained provocateur. Back in 2020, she managed another amazing brand promotion when she posted a TikTok video of herself licking a toilet seat. The seat, she said, was on a plane, and she dubbed it the “Coronavirus Challenge.” Louise later explained away this behavior by claiming that the toilet was, in fact, located on a private jet belonging to her sugar daddy and was, thus, sanitary.

Prior to that, she was a regular guest on Dr. Phil, a show known for its stunningly sophisticated conversations about celebrity and mental health. There, Louise chatted with the good doctor about stuff like “wanting to be Insta-famous,” being too focused on “being hot,” and, as previously stated, the preference to “die hot than live ugly.” To Louise’s credit, her appearances on the show are quite funny, though I’m going to hazard a guess that whatever advice the celebrity therapist attempted to impart had a negligible effect.

As for the portal, it still appears to be down. Gizmodo reached out to the Flatiron Nomad Business Improvement District, one of the organizations behind the portal, for information about when it may be up and running again but didn’t receive an immediate response.