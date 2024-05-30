Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra May Be Android’s Answer to the Apple Watch Ultra

Samsung is coming for the Apple Watch Ultra, or at least attempting to offer an equivalent for Android wielders. The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, as it’s referred to, has been loudly percolating in the rumor mill for the past week. It’s about time. Apple is already two generations into it.

OnLeaks and Smartprix showed off a series of supposed Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra renders. The models appear beefier than the current Galaxy Watch counterparts. Aesthetically, it takes after the Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic.

Like the Apple Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is expected to have a programmable Action Button and more durability. There’s chatter of more prominent speakers and speaker holes, so you can better listen to calls.

A Greek site called Tech Maniacs also alleges it has information on the next ultimate Galaxy Watch. However, it is referred to as the “Galaxy Watch X.” The site offers additional details: the watch will be water resistant for up to 100 meters, making it possible to dive with the device. This aligns with all the murmuring about how rugged this wearable will be to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra.

The rumors of Samsung’s Apple Watch Ultra competition began earlier in the year. We assumed that Samsung would eventually catch up with an equivalent. But last week’s renders were the first time there was a visual of what to expect.

I am still scratching my head about this supposed Galaxy Watch X moniker. The name sounds awkward. I understand having to differentiate a product, but adding an “X” doesn’t seem the way to go. Also, this report says Samsung will debut an Ultra and a pared-down “fan edition,” or FE.

Regardless of the naming schemes, this summer could be Samsung’s most significant season for its wearable lineup. We expect to hear about all the new watches at the next Unpacked event, where we expect to hear about the foldables on deck. The Galaxy Ring should debut then, too.