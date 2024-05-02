Samsung’s New Speaker, Isn’t a Speaker

Recently Samsung invited me to review several new pieces of tech in its home entertainment range, including the best TV I have ever used and a soundbar that complimented that picture quality so exceptionally well. Among the products was a mysterious, but very cute third device, one that’s the most out there piece of tech Samsung has released in the home portfolio in a while, the Samsung Music Frame.

If you don’t know, the Samsung Music frame is a spin-off to the company’s very attractive ‘Frame’ range – TVs aimed at looking like picture frames to better suit the decor of some people’s homes (meanwhile, the company’s also making breathtaking OLED TVs and soundbars). They’re great and do the job, acting like light-up picture frames that can improve the ambience of a room (and a couple of years ago, they released a model that can spin).



But amid Samsung’s mission to make TVs that don’t look like TVs, a sidequest popped up – to make speakers that don’t look like speakers.

And that’s exactly what the Samsung Music Frame is. Taking a square approach, as opposed to The Frame’s rectangle design, the Music Frame is a speaker, built into the back of a photo frame. The white border you see in these photos can be lifted out from the device, revealing the speakers underneath, and allowing you to change the image of what’s inside that white frame (or, if you want, remove that frame completely).

It’s a completely welcome idea because Samsung is right. There are a lot of circumstances where a photo frame would be more aesthetically pleasing than having, say, a UE BOOM or a Google Nest Mini, or a Sonos speaker exposed and sitting on a surface. Not that any of these devices are unattractive, we raved about the last Sonos we reviewed, but Samsung’s mindset here is right; it’s about making things feel more aesthetic.

Some example frame photos. Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

Unfortunately, though, while I did get to play around with the sound, I didn’t spend too much time swapping out the image of the frame – which is why we’re not tackling this as a review (for now). It’s half the functionality. For most tech heads, having a display panel instead of an actual picture would mean easier, more accessible customisation, but that would drive up production costs, potentially introduce unwanted light, and take away from the central point: this is a speaker.

Volume controls on the side of the speaker. Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

The good news is that I did try it out as a speaker, and while you might think that not having speakers coming out of the front and all around the device might produce weak sound quality, surprisingly no.

Left: The front of the Music Frame without a picture. Right: the back. Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

The device has six three-way speakers, including two woofers, two mid-ranges, and two tweeters. It has Dolby ATMOS support, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth playback, and a wealth of smart features, like SpaceFit Sound Pro, which uses the room’s reverberations to adjust playback.

It also has SmartThings connectivity and Q-Symphony support, which means you could, hypothetically, have two of these on the sides of your TV and let them be your TV’s sound.

The culmination of these things leads to very impressive sound quality – on par with any smart speaker I’ve ever used, though I don’t pretend to be an audiophile. I enjoyed all of the music I played on this device, there’s not really any more I can say than that.

I can expect some buyers might want the Frame in different shapes, but for now, this is a very welcome first-generation device.

Anyway – the Samsung Music Frame starts at $749 in Australia. You can get it from Samsung online, The Good Guys, and JB Hi-Fi.