Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Device

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to be the tech company’s next flagship phone release, alongside its brother the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the anticipated Z Fold 6 Ultra. But apart from the main gimmick of the Z Flip, a vertical folding profile similar to popular flip phones of the 2000s, what else can we expect from the smartphone?

The phone is expected to launch this year at Samsung’s next big ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event, but as for what the device will bring – here’s what we’ve heard so far from release dates, specs, price and more.

Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Leaks, Rumours & News

May 29

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are expected to get battery boosts, per FCC testing records via The Verge. The phone is expected to have a 3,790mAh battery, up from the 3,700mAh battery in the Z Fold 5.

May 27

By way of TechRadar, the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 10 (likely July 11 AEST). It’s expected that the new Flip will be in attendance, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, along with the chance of ‘Ultra’ and budget ‘FE’ versions. The Galaxy Ring is also expected to be shown off.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to be revealed on July 11 at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, but this is unlikely to be the same day that the device is released in Australia.

The preceding Z Flip 5 was revealed on July 26, 2023, and was then made available three weeks later, on August 18 (with preorders live after the announcement). It’s likely that Samsung will have a similar timeframe in place for the 6, and if we were to guess, we’d say August 2 is when the Flip will release in Australia – three weeks after the expected announcement. It’s likely to share dates with the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specs & Design: What to expect

Specifications

Per leaks on Geekbench via Tomsguide, it’s expected that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to match the Galaxy S24 range (though the standard S24 and S24+ didn’t get that chip in Australia). Though rumours indicate that a 12GB RAM option may be available, the leaks on Geekbench indicated an 8GB device.

Beyond these things, we’re expecting the new Z Flip to come with a 120hz, 6.7-inch OLED display (with a display on the back), 256GB and 512GB memory options, and a 3,790mAh battery.

Colour options

Back in February, leaks indicated a gentle mint colour and a lavender colourway, though it’s obviously reasonable to expect a black and a white model to release.

Good Morning #FutureSquad! Another day, another leak with your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip6 (360° video + sharp 5K renders + dimensions)!



On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/x1mL7WcRyR pic.twitter.com/nJ5wA47nxL — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 29, 2024

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price: What to expect

There’s been no indication of a price increase this year, and in fact there are rumblings of an even cheaper ‘FE’ model, but for the moment, we’re expecting prices to be in line with the Z Flip 5, at $1,649 for 256GB and $1,859 for 512GB.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 features: What to Expect

Camera

Per Tomsguide, it’s expected that the Z Flip 6 will come with a 50MP main camera, up from the 12MP camera on the Z Flip 5. An ultrawide 12MP camera is also expected.

Memory

Samsung has been testing a 12GB Flip model, per Sammobile, though through leaked Geekbench tests, it’s possible that there will be an 8GB version, or just an 8GB version.

Battery and charging

The Flip is expected to have a 3,790mAh battery, up from 3,700mAh, per leaks. Charging specs will likely remain the same as the Z Flip 5, at 25W wired, and 15W wireless.

Image: Samsung/Gizmodo Australia