Superloop Is Offering One of the Fastest NBN 1000 Plans for Under $100

While NBN 1000 plans are expensive, they don’t have to be. If you’ve been looking to give your internet connection a significant speed boost and wouldn’t mind saving a few bucks in the process, Superloop is currently running discount offers across its entire range of NBN plans. These introductory discounts last for the first six months you’re with the provider, with savings up to $96 during this period.

If you’re particularly interested in boosting your downloads, the best value deals come from Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan, which is one of the cheapest and fastest options in this speed tier.

Here are what Superloop’s discounted deals look like, along with how they compare with the NBN 1000 plans being offered by other internet providers.

What do Superloop’s NBN plan deals look like?

Superloop’s introductory deals are available across all of its plans, with your total savings ranging from $36 to $96 spread over six months. If you go with the provider’s NBN 50 or NBN 250 plan, you’ll be able to save $14 per month for the first half-year of your connection. Meanwhile, its NBN 100 plan offers the biggest savings of $96 over that introductory period.

While these aforementioned plans have larger discounts, the best value deal comes from Superloop’s NBN 1000 connections. If you sign up for the provider’s NBN 1000/50 connection, you’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months and then $109 per month thereafter. For comparison, while discounted, Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan is the same price as its full-price NBN 250 plan.

Thanks to the NBN Co recently removing the cap on HFC connections, Superloop has seen an increase in the typical evening speeds of its NBN 1000 plan. The provider is now reporting impressive download speeds of 811Mbps and upload speeds of 42Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan, which makes it one of the fastest plans in this speed tier (more on that in a moment). This is up from the 700Mbps that Superloop was reporting back in April.

All of Superloop’s NBN plans come with unlimited data and are contract-free, so you’re able to leave them whenever you want.

On top of these discounts, Superloop will also throw in a free Amazon Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router for free. However, there is a catch – you need to stay with Superloop for at least 18 months, or you’ll need to pay a modem clawback fee that’s equal to $8 per remaining month (to a total of $144).

How does Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan compare?

In terms of price, Superloop doesn’t have the cheapest NBN 1000 plan going. That honour currently belongs to Southern Phone, which is offering its ultrafast plan for $95 per month for the first six months, and then $105 per month thereafter. Even at full price, Southern Phone has one of the overall cheapest NBN 1000 plans available. However, Southern Phone is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps, so while it’s a bit cheaper than Superloop it’s also a bit slower overall. This offer is available until June 25.

As for typical evening speeds, Superloop doesn’t have the fastest NBN 1000 plan either. The only internet provider that outdoes Supleroop is Swoop, which is reporting typical download speeds of 975Mbps and upload speeds of 49Mbps. If you sign up for Swoop’s ultrafast plan, you’ll be paying $99 per month for the first six months of your connection. However, while Swoop is matching Superloop’s introductory price, the two providers have very different costs once that discount period ends.

After the first six months you’re connected with Swoop, you’ll be paying $139 per month thereafter, which is a steep price increase. These plans are contract-free, so if you want to skip paying full-price you can leave the provider before the introductory period ends. Which, considering the long-term cost for Swoop, isn’t a bad idea. Comparatively, you’ll pay $1,248 over the first 12 months you’re with Superloop and $1,428 over the first 12 months with Swoop.

The discounts for Swoop’s NBN plans are available until June 4.

Depending on what you want from an NBN 1000 plan, you might be willing to stick with Swoop to ensure you get the fastest downloads possible (for what it’s worth, it’s still cheaper than Telstra’s eye-watering $170 per month). If you want an NBN 1000/50 connection that has typical evening speeds that are faster than almost every other NBN 1000 plan and you can keep your monthly internet bill fairly low, Superloop represents the better value.

If you do plan to sign up for any NBN 1000 plan, it’s important to make sure you have a connection that can actually support it. Currently, NBN 1000 plans are only available if your home has a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection.

Image: Disney/Superloop