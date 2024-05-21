Take A Look at Honda’s Hydrogen Big Rig

Honda is showing it is getting serious about hydrogen fuel cell technology with the debut of its latest creation: a Class 8 semi-truck that runs on the automaker’s hydrogen fuel cell technology. You can sort of think of this new truck as the start of Honda’s new project meant to expand hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. In fact, Honda says it’s actually looking for business partners to do just that.

Image: Honda

The truck – which seems to be based on a Peterbilt Model 579 – is powered by three new Honda fuel cell systems that are currently in production at the Fuel Cell Systems Manufacturing plant. That Brownstone, Michigan plant is part of a joint venture with General Motors. The truck itself weighs about 28,500 pounds, according to Honda, and it’ll have a driving range of about 400 miles from the truck’s 120 kWh battery. In total from three fuel cell systems, the truck will have about 320 horsepower, and that’s enough to pull the big beast to a 70 mph top speed. Right now, there’s no word on torque figures (the really important thing for big-rig towing).

“Commercial vehicles, including Class 8 trucks, where fuel cells offer the best zero-emission replacement for existing diesel applications, are a key part of Honda’s broad hydrogen business strategy,” Ryan Harty, assistant vice president of sustainability and business development for Honda America, said in a statement. “Honda is actively seeking business collaborations and customers to help bring these hydrogen fuel cell solutions to market here in North America.”

Most other automakers are sort of leaving hydrogen by the wayside – for the time being at least – but not Honda. The Japanese automaker is looking to have hydrogen power in regular road cars (like the CR-V e:FCEV), commercial vehicles, stationary power stations and construction machinery. This is all being done as part of Honda’s plan to be completely carbon-neutral for all its products and corporate activities by 2050. A tough task.

Photo: Honda

Honda will officially be pulling the very large covers off the Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo on May 20 in Santa Monica, California.