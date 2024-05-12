Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. I hope you got to see the aurora over the weekend, it looked magical on social media. It’s a new week, and it’s time to get into the tech news.

1. Aussie lender discloses data breach

Firstmac is warning its customers that it has suffered a data breach, with 500GB of customer data leaked, per Bleeping Computer. The lender is warning that full names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, birthdays, external bank account information, and driver’s licence numbers have been compromised in the breach, though the lender says funds are secure.

2. The brain chip is fine, apparently

The Australian reports (via AFP) that Neuralink, the brain implant company owned by Elon Musk, has resolved an issue where its chip became slower and less responsive. The user, Noland Arbaugh, is paralysed from the shoulders down, and was able to play video games with the chip and control a cursor on a computer screen, though the company claimed last week that the chip recently “retracted”. I’m glad Arbaugh hasn’t been hurt by it.

3. Apple and OpenAI near deal

OpenAI and Apple are reportedly close to an agreement on the use of the company’s AI technology in the iPhone, per Bloomberg. While there’s no guarantee that an announcement is imminent for the next iPhone operating system, conversations are ongoing to add generative AI features to the iPhone, with Apple also holding talks with Google. It’s expected that WWDC will see the announcement of Apple’s AI ambitions, on top of the iPad event last week.

4. EV charging is important, actually

After laying off most of the company’s supercharger team, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company will spend more than $US500 million on expanding the charging network. “That’s just on new sites and expansions, not counting operations costs, which are much higher,” Musk said in a Twitter (X) post.

5. Speaking of EVs

The U.S. really doesn’t want EVs from China. The Verge is reporting that President Joe Biden is readying an announcement on higher import tariffs on Chinese EVs – to 100 per cent from the current 25 per cent – which effectively makes the possibility of companies like MG and BYD making a profit in the states impossible. While almost no Chinese EVs end up in the U.S., China remains the world’s greatest car importer, and the country’s carmakers offer some of the cheapest electric options going. Options like the MG4 and BYD Dolphin would likely be extremely competitive against U.S. automakers.

BONUS ITEM: Some pictures of that incredible aurora.

Our skies have been lit up by a rare solar weather event.



A series of flares from Aurora Australis have put on a dazzling display on Australian sky, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting that the geomagnetic conditions could continue until early tomorrow morning. #9News pic.twitter.com/0Sr4QdGvVF — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) May 11, 2024

Have a lovely day.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia