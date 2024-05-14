Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning. I’m going on leave for the next week and a bit, so Athina will be taking the 5 Things reins while I’m gone. For now, let’s get into the tech news.

1. Australian budget in review

Last night, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers introduced the 2024 Federal Budget, in which $22.7 billion is being dedicated to innovation, digital, science and renewable energies over the next seven years. The NBN, along with efforts to combat scams, bridge the digital divide for First Nations peoples, and an effort to combat online gambling will see a $1.3 billion Budget investment, with dozens of other tech hot topics snatching up the cash. Read Athina’s wrap-up over here.

2. Google I/O was a thing

Google held its mid-year I/O event this morning, and to be honest, it was a bit more muted than usual. Actually, that’s not entirely true; it took up two hours, and it was entirely AI. There were some cool features, such as the new Gemini features coming to Android and Project Astra, but for the most part, it lacked the cool factor that previous years had. Read our wrap-up over here.

3. TikTok creators take matters into their own hands

Eight TikTok creators are banding together in the U.S., to file a suit against the Government for its incoming ban on the app. The Verge reports that the creators are leaning in on many of the same arguments that TikTok is in its own lawsuit; that the ban breaches First Amendment protections on free speech, though with a focus on the individual users rather than TikTok as a whole platform. The users claim that creating content on the platform is “its own form of expression, and content expressed through TikTok may convey a different meaning than content expressed elsewhere.”

4. Meta calls time on Workplace

Meta’s Workplace webapp, a sort-of social media-like spin on business communications apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams, is being shuttered, with the company set to refocus on AI and metaverse aspirations. Reuters reports that the service will start to close in June 2026, though Meta will still use its own internal version for its employees. “We will provide our Workplace customers the option to transition to Zoom’s Workvivo product, Meta’s only preferred migration partner,” a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.

5. Sony appoints two CEOs of PlayStation

Engadget reports that a new boss has been appointed, er, two bosses, of Sony’s Interact Entertainment (SIE) division. With longtime CEO Jim Ryan gone since March, senior vice president of the platform experience group Hideaki Nishino will step up to be CEO of the division’s Platform Business Group. Meanwhile, senior vice president and head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst will take on the role of CEO for SIE’s Studio Business Group.

BONUS ITEM: Picture yourself waking up at 2:30am, opening your phone, and starting to watch the Google live stream, and this is it. That was me today.

The Google I/O event is off to a great start pic.twitter.com/I0OcUpkE35 — Benji Taylor (@benjitaylor) May 14, 2024

Have a lovely day.

Image: iStock