Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

1. Sumo suffers data breach

Utility provider Sumo has suffered a data breach according to the SMH. Customer data was accessed by an unknown person via a third-party file storage application used by Sumo. The utility provider said none of Sumo’s systems were affected. On its website, Sumo said it gas sent email notifications to just over 40,000 people that Sumo has identified so far who have been impacted.

2. Mozilla Foundation finds its new exec director

Former CEO of publication The Markup, Nabiha Syed will be Mozilla Foundations new executive director from July 1. In a blog post, she said she aims to keep the magic of the internet alive, “That magic — this power — is revolutionary. Protecting it, celebrating it, and expanding it is why I’m so excited to join the Mozilla Foundation as its executive director.”

3. Humane AI pins get a GPT upgrade

The infamous Humane AI pins have been upgraded with the new GPT-4o upgrade. Product design lead, George Kedenburg III tweeted about the upgrade saying its available for all pin users. So maybe this will make the pins better?

4. Netflix has 40m users on its ad plan

During its upfronts overnight, streaming giant Netflix said more than 40 million people globally use its ad-supported plan (also its cheapest) up from 5 million last year. The company also has plans to launch an in-house advertising technology platform, by the end of 2025. “This will give advertisers new ways to buy, new insights to leverage, and new ways to measure impact,” Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s President of Advertising said.

5. iPad Pro is available today

The very expensive, bright, thin and smart iPad Pro is available today to order if you care. If you don’t know what we are talking about check out our info on the iPad Pro, the iPad Air and the event itself that happened last week.

