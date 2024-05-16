GTA 6 is Coming: 5 Tech Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning and happy Friday, let’s jump into the tech news!

1. GTA 6 is Coming This Year

The Take Two CEO in its fourth-quarter earnings call confirmed the date for GTA 6. Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take Two said gamers can expect the game in Fall 2025, so Australian spring 2025. Still ages away but it is good to get a confirmation regardless rather than a year we now have a season. (Please don’t push the date back!)

2. iMessage is down

If you’ve been having some issues this morning messaging people through iMessage, its not you, its your phone. Twitter users have been posting about the messaging app not working. Down Detector is seeing a surge in people reporting issues with iMessage. Apple has yet to come out and make an official statement on the outage.

3. TikTok testing Hour-Long Videos

Social media giant TikTok is currently testing hour-long videos, according to TechCrunch. Social media consultant Matt Navarra posted a notification he received from TikTok that he could upload longer videos. The social media company has been slowly increasing its video length over the years, from 3 minutes, to 10 minutes and now an hour. It seems that TikTok might be trying to compete with YouTube.

4. OpenAI and Reddit

OpenAI and Reddit have officially signed a deal where the AI giant will train its AI model off Reddit’s posts and comments. In a blog post, OpenAI said, “Using LLMs, ML, and AI allow Reddit to improve the user experience for everyone.” Also this deal means Reddit will become an official advertising partner of OpenAI.

5. Microsoft Azure custom cobalt chips leas

TechCrunch got the scoop on Microsoft Azure to launch its new Cobalt 100 chips which will be officially revealed at next week’s Build conference. The company announced the chips at the end of last year which are 64-bit based on Arm architecture and feature 128 cores.

Image: Rockstar Games/Apple